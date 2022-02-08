big xyt launches the Global Exchanges Directory

New website brings core information for major exchanges globally into one centralised portal for easy industry reference

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- big xyt, the independent provider of smart data and analytics solutions to the global trading and investment community, today announced the launch of the Global Exchanges Directory, an interactive web portal providing key information on 97 worldwide stock exchanges and alternative trading venues in seven regional categories.

Designed to address the problem of ever increasing complexity for market professionals who regularly use the global markets, the Global Exchanges Directory helps traders and others working in the financial markets to better understand the local market structure. They can easily navigate the mosaic of different time zones, trading calendars and market timings that they need to know on a daily basis, by way of an interactive world atlas.

Typical information includes highlights of the primary and alternative trading venues by country, together with their ISO MIC codes, venue type, trading currency, time zone, daylight savings period, exchange trading hours, and calendar of holidays. This data is essential for trading firms and any process relying on tick data analytics, is easy to navigate and locate quickly, and is grouped by region and country.

Richard Hills, Head of Client Engagement at big xyt, spearheaded the creation of the website to bring this information to the industry in digital format.

“With so many trading venues around the world, it’s difficult to keep track of the constantly evolving market structure. This is particularly true when you are trading baskets outside of your domestic region. At big xyt we realised that this information resides in our databases and that we could make it available as a free resource to the financial community to complement our analytics services. By gathering the data into a single, easy to navigate website, we can save people from trawling through the internet to find the information they need.”

The project was conducted in collaboration with students from Cambridge University through their Cambridge Consulting Network (CCN), which works with companies, startups and charities to help their members gain vocational experience whilst pursuing their studies. CCN executed a feasibility study and established the core requirements for the service based on extensive research of the global market microstructure.

Richard Hills commented: “It was great to work on the project with the students from the CCN, who represented an extraordinary diversity of international knowledge. There was considerable legwork required to collate the initial core data and I would like to thank the team for their input and assistance. We’re very proud of what we’ve been able to deliver, and believe it will be an important resource for many members of the trading and investment community for many years to come.”

The Global Exchanges Directory launch complements big xyt’s flagship product, the Liquidity Cockpit, which provides trading firms, brokers and exchanges with security metrics for all listed products for equities, ETFs, Futures and Options, across all major trading venues globally.

Future planned developments to the Global Exchanges Directory include the addition of market statistics such as average daily volumes, delivered to the directory through a direct feed from big xyt, a blog to provide more details on the workings of different venues and to provide more value-added market microstructure insight, a news section designed to capture major exchange and trading venue announcements, the ability to download important holidays to add to calendars, and the addition of more trading venues.

Visit the Global Exchanges Directory at https://globalexchangesdirectory.com.

About big xyt

big xyt provides independent smart data and analytics solutions to the global trading

and investment community, enabling firms to process and normalise large data sets on demand and in real time, in order to analyse execution performance, comply with regulatory standards, and reduce the complexity and costs of technology and operational requirements.

big xyt’s clients include major global investment banks, asset managers, leading exchanges, trading venues, ETF issuers, and regulatory bodies.

Navigating fragmented markets remains a challenge for participants needing easily

digestible information on trading analysis. The big xyt analytics platform responds to these market challenges, and provides clients access to transparent, accurate and normalised data.

big xyt has created a global ecosystem for tick data analytics covering more than 120 trading venues, across Equities, ETFs, FX, Futures and Options. Their unique technology normalises trade conditions of venues allowing consistent aggregations of trading volumes, comprehensive analysis, and delivery of results in a flexible and customisable format.

The Liquidity Cockpit, big xyt’s flagship product for security analytics, put the firm on the map as an independent reference for equity market structure and has also been a building block for more accurate benchmarking of global execution strategies. big xyt’s Open TCA (trading cost analysis) platform for execution analytics is redefining independent analysis with optimal flexibility for the user.

big xyt’s innovative analytics solutions are relevant for a broad range of use cases

including strategy development, performance trends and analysis, back testing, quantitative research, and regulatory changes. The platform delivers information through a convenient and interactive user interface, and can be easily connected to their cloud-based platform via

APIs.

big xyt is wholly owned by its founders and employees, which means there is no conflict of interest when evaluating execution needs or analysing performance.

For more information on big xyt, please visit: https://big-xyt.com