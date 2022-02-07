Submit Release
News Search

There were 819 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,340 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Statement On Death Of Texas National Guardsman

TEXAS, February 7 - February 7, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement after the Texas Military Department announced that a Texas Army National Guard Soldier assigned to Operation Lone Star died in a non-mission related incident. The Texas Rangers are investigating the incident.    "Our hearts are heavy at the news of the tragic death of a Texas Guardsman stationed at the border as part of Operation Lone Star. We grieve for the soldier who died and lift their family and loved ones up in prayer.   "The Texas National Guard plays an important role in our efforts to keep communities safe and we are grateful for their courage and commitment. The Texas Rangers will conduct a thorough investigation into this tragedy and the Texas Military Department is taking action to ensure such loss of life never happens again."

You just read:

Governor Abbott Statement On Death Of Texas National Guardsman

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.