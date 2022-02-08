Utility Tractor Market Growth, Industry Outlook & Opportunities | DataM Intelligence
The Global Utility Tractor Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecasting period (2021-2028).
— DataM Intelligence
Market Overview
Utility tractors are the compact shape of agriculture tractors ranging among forty-a hundred HP and are used for diverse agriculture operations and non-agriculture functions.
These tractors are designed for landscaping, digging, snow removal and other home property maintenance. Utility tractors characteristic a rollover safety structure to hold the consumer safe.
The manufacturers specialize in technological improvement in application tractors for energy-green and green tractors, because of the purchaser’s call for. Construction system manufacturers are looking to contain a GPS-based totally advanced monitoring device a good way to permit a motive force to music the location and improve the efficiency of the wheeled software tractors.
The number one market players are growing techniques inclusive of acquisition, partnership, expansion to expand their commercial enterprise. New product traits and launches will similarly drive the market growth in the coming years.
Market Drivers:
With the growing worldwide populace, the demand for food and associated products have elevated over the last few years. To meet the worldwide meals demand in 2050, agricultural manufacturing is anticipated to develop by 48.6% globally.
The software tractor marketplace is developing as the manufacturers are innovating new superior technology in tractors. For example, driverless tractors that use GPS maps and digital sensors had been the trendy addition to the Indian agricultural tractor market.
Market Restraints:
The excessive cost of the raw cloth is a sizable restraint to the software tractor marketplace globally as the high price is an intense risk to dealer margins.
Utility tractors need ordinary servicing to carry out successfully. Apart from recurring servicing, many companies within the marketplace are not able to provide urgent support if the gadget breaks down on a production web page in a far-flung location. This main to client dissatisfaction and provides to their expenses, further growing the entire cost of possession.
Market Segmentation
BY APPLICATION
Dairy farmland
Hay and Agriculture Products
Landscaping
BY DRIVE TYPE
Pedestrian
Wheeled
By Region
North America
Europe
South America
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Competitive landscape:
The tractor players are introducing driverless tractors, which is trending in the utility tractor market. One of the significant tractor players Mahindra & Mahindra is planning to launch its driverless tractor in 2019 while it would launch a driver assist model in 2018.
The market players are introducing new products and technologies and undergoing acquisitions to be competitive in the market.
In April 2018, Kubota UK has launched the L1361 Compact Utility Tractor, featuring a 36.6vhp three-cylinder Kubota D1803-M-E2 engine, manual or three-range hydrostatic transmission and a 38-litre capacity fuel tank for extended periods of use.
In March 2017: Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd and the Development Bank of Japan Inc. (DBJ) have acquired an additional interest in International Tractors Limited (ITL), a leading Indian tractor manufacturer, where Yanmar provided ITL with technical guidance since 2005.
