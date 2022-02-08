Submit Release
News Search

There were 790 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,249 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks / DUI #1 - Resisting Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A2000607

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bojan Brkovic                              

STATION: St. Albans                      

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 02/07/22, 2225 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Woods Hill Road, Swanton VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1

 

ACCUSED: Lee Godin                                          

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 02/07/22 at approximately 2225 hours the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Woods Hill Road in the Town Swanton after observing a motor vehicle violation. Troopers identified the operator as Lee Godin (38) of Highgate, VT.

 

While speaking with Godin, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Godin was screened for DUI and subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI #1. Godin also resisted arrest.

 

Godin was transported to the St. Albans for processing and later released to a sober party with a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/14/22, 0830 hours            

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks / DUI #1 - Resisting Arrest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.