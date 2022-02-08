St. Albans Barracks / DUI #1 - Resisting Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A2000607

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bojan Brkovic

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 02/07/22, 2225 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Woods Hill Road, Swanton VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: Lee Godin

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 02/07/22 at approximately 2225 hours the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Woods Hill Road in the Town Swanton after observing a motor vehicle violation. Troopers identified the operator as Lee Godin (38) of Highgate, VT.

While speaking with Godin, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Godin was screened for DUI and subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI #1. Godin also resisted arrest.

Godin was transported to the St. Albans for processing and later released to a sober party with a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/14/22, 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED