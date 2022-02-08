Renowned IT Company CVC Solution Expands Executive Leadership with Key New Hires
"I'm thrilled to welcome Catherine and the other new hires to our team," said President Krikor Nishanian.

CVC Solution an industry leader in managed IT support and network solutions announced the addition of several notable hires to the company's executive team who will play a key role in supporting the growth of the company.
With on-premise and cloud IT solutions being in demand as companies continue to balance cyber security protection and remote staff, CVC Solution has seen an increase in demand. These new additions will help scale the demand and support CVC Solution’s commitment to customer service.
Catherine Whittaker has been hired as Director of Operations and will be tasked with streamlining processes, supporting sales and the growing technical team, while maximizing the company’s operational processes.
In addition, Calvin Redman is now a full-time employee and was named as Service Delivery Manager. He will report to Whittaker while overseeing the technical team. Andrew Paramo and Vlad Gajcic are the team’s veteran techs. Zachery Martin and Ronny Garcia will round out the tech representatives at the company.
“I’m thrilled to welcome Catherine and the other new hires to our team,” said Krikor Nishanian, President of CVC Solution. “With their expertise and leadership, I know that we will be more established to grow at this exciting time. Our expanded team will help us bolster our services ensuring tailored IT solutions for small and medium businesses across California’s Central Valley markets.”
Whittaker brings experience across several fields spanning from consumer electronics to e-Commerce where she worked with several SaaS products, including ERP software. At CVC Solution, she will be focused on spearheading the company’s operational systems efficiencies and strategies ensuring quality customized support to clients.
“I’m looking forward to revolutionizing the way CVC Solution operates and positively affecting the current processes and policies, leading the team as a heart-centric leader, and engaging with current and new clients,” Whittaker said.
CVC Solution’s expertise is to take on the time-consuming hassles involved in IT support, so clients can focus on what they do best. With its strong team of talent, CVC Solution is more prepared than ever to save clients money while providing a seamless and positive technology experience.
About CVC Solution
CVC Solution is a Premier Managed IT Service Provider / MSP helping businesses with their technology service needs since 2004. They specialize in a wide range of services, including tailored IT services and solutions for small and medium businesses and their owners in the Central Valley with remote coverage stretching across the state, country and limited coverage outside of the U.S. The primary vertical is Agriculture businesses, and they are looking to branch out into other verticals. CVC’s innovative approach starts with a thorough investigation of what your company needs to succeed so that they can ensure a perfect fit with you and their services.
