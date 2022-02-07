House Resolution 173 Printer's Number 2711
PENNSYLVANIA, February 7 - A Concurrent Resolution extending in whole the disaster emergency declared on January 28, 2022, in response to the Forbes Avenue/Fern Hollow Bridge Collapse.
There were 777 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,209 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, February 7 - A Concurrent Resolution extending in whole the disaster emergency declared on January 28, 2022, in response to the Forbes Avenue/Fern Hollow Bridge Collapse.