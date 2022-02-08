Data Loss Prevention Market Recorded Hyper Growth in the Future (2020-2030)

AMR Logo

The DLP solutions deployed by organizations across the world primarily ensures a secure data transaction for these organizations.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The technology recognizes sensitive information and automates encryption, when in use, rest or motion, thus preventing its circulation to third-party facilities or organizational structures. On the basis of geography,

North America is likely to grow in terms of Data Loss Prevention market size, while markets such as LAMEA and APAC are anticipated to observe a rise in market propulsion with highest CAGRs during 2014-2020.

Growing compliance and regulatory demands worldwide are the major components driving the market expansion of DLP market. Regulatory pressure from SOX (or Sabanese Oxley Act), HIPPA (also popular as Health Insurance Portability & Accountability Act) etc. has increased and resulted in the rising demand for DLP services among SMBs (or Small and Medium Business) and major brands.

The data loss prevention market by type stays promising as endpoint security market service providers are highly determined to curb information technology security risks, increasing BYOD trends among enterprises and rise in the frequency of internal data theft.

Besides this, growing internet penetration rate and high dependency on the communication channel has attracted the attention of many hackers. Therefore, surge in data breach cases and need to remit these risks have contributed to the significant growth of the market over the coming years.

Corporate race for meeting compliance as well as regulatory mandate too have contributed to the data loss prevention market growth. Demand shift towards personal and public cloud, are also boosting up the requirement for DLP technology.

The prominent players in the domain includes Digital Guardian, Zecurion, CA Technologies, Symantec and more. Major market players are expected to develop highly advanced and user friendly solutions to empower companies with required tools to curb data-thefts and thereby, build significant industry traction during the forecast period 2014-2020.

