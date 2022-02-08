Axiomatics Wins Gold in 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards - Gold

Company recognized for its innovation, excellence, & leadership in Authorization/Data Governance, Policy & User Management, and Zero Trust Security categories

This validation by the cybersecurity industry solidifies our mission to enable organizations to leverage authorization to enforce modern access control strategies, including Zero Trust.” — Mark Cassetta, Chief Product Officer

CHICAGO, IL, USA, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axiomatics, the leader in runtime dynamic authorization, announced today the company has received three Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, including Gold awards in the categories of authorization and data governance, policy and user management and Zero Trust security.

The Axiomatics Authorization Platform is an attribute-based access control (ABAC) solution designed to address enterprise application and database access challenges across any type of infrastructure – on-premises, cloud or hybrid. This robust platform allows for enterprise-wide rollout of ABAC, enabling enterprises to manage access based on corporate access policies. Leveraging this platform, organizations can ensure access decisions are made in real-time and ensure critical corporate applications, data and processes are only accessed in adherence to corporate policies that specify what a user has access to, how much access they have, when they get access and under what conditions.

“We congratulate Axiomatics for the recognition as a Gold award winner in the Zero Trust security, authorization & data governance and policy & user management categories of the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards,” said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 500,000-member Information Security Community group on LinkedIn which organizes the 7th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. “With over 900 entries in more than 250 award categories, the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program is highly competitive. All winners reflect the very best in innovation and excellence in tackling today’s urgent cybersecurity challenges.”

The 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards honor individuals, products, and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in information security. Winners are named based on the strength of their nomination and the popular vote by members of the Information Security Community. This worldwide awards program is produced by Cybersecurity Insiders in partnership with the Information Security Community on LinkedIn, tapping into the vast experience of over 500,000+ cybersecurity professionals to honor and recognize the world’s best cybersecurity products, professionals and organizations.

“We have been supporting enterprise organizations and governments with innovative authorization for over a decade -- enabling them to protect critical assets, meet strict regulations, reduce costs, and improve collaboration,” said Mark Cassetta, chief product officer for Axiomatics. “This validation by the cybersecurity industry solidifies our mission to enable organizations to leverage authorization to enforce modern access control strategies, including Zero Trust. We are honored to be recognized.”

To learn more about Axiomatics’ award-winning authorization platform, please visit www.axiomatics.com.

About Axiomatics

Axiomatics is the originator and leading provider of runtime, fine-grained, dynamic authorization delivered with Attribute Based Access Control (ABAC) for applications, data, APIs and microservices. The world’s largest enterprises and government agencies use the Axiomatics Dynamic Authorization Suite to enable digital transformation, share and safeguard sensitive information, meet compliance requirements and minimize data fraud. Our innovative solutions enable enterprises to share sensitive, valuable and regulated digital assets – but only to authorized users and in the right context. To learn more, please visit http://www.axiomatics.com or follow us on Twitter @axiomatics.