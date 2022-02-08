Submit Release
Mayor Bowser to Announce Historic Investments in District Public Schools

(Washington, DC) On Monday, February 7, Mayor Muriel Bowser will announce the Uniform Per Pupil Funding Formula (UPSFF) foundation level for Fiscal Year 2023 and share details on new recovery investments available at DC Public Schools.

When:

Monday, February 7 at 11 am

Mayor Muriel Bowser  Paul Kihn, Deputy Mayor for Education  Lewis Ferebee, Chancellor, DCPS  Barbara Bazron, Director, DC Department of Behavioral Health Maria Tukeva, Principal, Columbia Heights Educational Campus Michelle Walker-Davis, Executive Director, DC Public Charter School Board 

Where:

Columbia Heights Education Campus 3101 16th Street, NW *Closest Metro Stations: Columbia Heights Metro Station* *Closest Bikeshare Station: 16th & Irving Street NW*

Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].  

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event to watch from a safe, virtual space. To view event online visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN) or any of the social media platforms below.

