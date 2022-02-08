Mayor Bowser to Announce Historic Investments in District Public Schools

(Washington, DC) On Monday, February 7, Mayor Muriel Bowser will announce the Uniform Per Pupil Funding Formula (UPSFF) foundation level for Fiscal Year 2023 and share details on new recovery investments available at DC Public Schools.

When:

Monday, February 7 at 11 am

When:

Mayor Muriel Bowser Paul Kihn, Deputy Mayor for Education Lewis Ferebee, Chancellor, DCPS Barbara Bazron, Director, DC Department of Behavioral Health Maria Tukeva, Principal, Columbia Heights Educational Campus Michelle Walker-Davis, Executive Director, DC Public Charter School Board

Where:

Columbia Heights Education Campus 3101 16th Street, NW *Closest Metro Stations: Columbia Heights Metro Station* *Closest Bikeshare Station: 16th & Irving Street NW*

