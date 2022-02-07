Senate Bill 1053 Printer's Number 1368
PENNSYLVANIA, February 7 - An Act amending Title 74 (Transportation) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in turnpike, further providing for definitions and for electronic toll collection.
