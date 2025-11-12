Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,732 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 359,437 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 743 Printer's Number 0793

PENNSYLVANIA, November 12 - Short Title

An Act amending the act of December 5, 1936 (2nd Sp.Sess., 1937 P.L.2897, No.1), known as the Unemployment Compensation Law, in administration of act, further providing for State Unemployment Compensation Advisory Counsel.

Memo Subject

Reporting U6 Unemployment Statistics

Generated 11/11/2025 08:49 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 743 Printer's Number 0793

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more