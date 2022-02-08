“We're honored to include Nick Duymayan of Computer & Network Expert into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nick Duymayan, President of Computer & Network Expert, wins Best of Los Angeles Award- "BEST COMPUTER CONSULTANT - 2022", according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The "Best of Los Angeles Award" community was formed four years ago and consists of over 7,600 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan "No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best."

"The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity," expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Nick Duymayan into our BoLAA family."

Nick Duymayan is the President of Computer & Network Expert, located in Simi Valley. He specializes in managing information technology and computer systems, controlling and evaluating IT and electronic data operations, and installing and configuring software, hardware, and networks. Additionally, Nick and his company monitors system performance and troubleshooting issues and ensure the security and efficiency of IT infrastructure.

Nick has over 20 years of experience in information technology. He has managed several companies in California, making him very knowledgeable and accomplished within the industry. Computer & Network Expert focuses on individualized services, satisfying their customers, treating them as family members, earning their trust and keeping them lifetime. Computer & Network Expert takes pride in being an ethical business that prioritizes integrity, loyalty, and professionalism.

https://www.comnetexpert.com/