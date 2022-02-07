Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Monday, February 07, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, February 7 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

February 7, 2022

Convened at 12 Noon

Adjourned at 3:30 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Sheryl Delozier.

 

 

The Speaker submitted for the record the Writ for the 19th Legislative District which was filed with the Secretary of the Commonwealth February 1, 2022.

 

 

The Speaker submitted the following Reports for the record:

 

  • The Department of Community and Economic Development, 2021 Mid-Year Allocation Report.

 

  • The 2022 Employment First Annual Report from the Office of the Governor.

 

 

Communication received from Governor Tom Wolf, Pursuant to Article IV, Section 15 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, I am returning herewith, without my approval, House Bill 2146, Printer’s Number 2541.

 

Communication received from Governor Tom Wolf, Pursuant to Article IV, Section 15 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, I am returning herewith, without my approval, House Bill 979, Printer’s Number 1706.

 

 

Subcommittee Appointments

February 7, 2022

 

The Following supplemental subcommittee appointment report is filed to address the resignation of Representative Ed Gainey:

 

Committee on Education

Subcommittee on Career and Technical Education

 

Joe Ciresi, Chair

Napoleon Nelson

 

Communications Received

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 764

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

HB 764

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 170     Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HR 171     Judiciary

HR 172     State Government

HR 173     Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

 

HB 2020   Environmental Resources and Energy

 

HB 2156   Commerce

 

HB 2180   Education

 

HB 2182   State Government

 

HB 2285   Commerce

HB 2286   Commerce

HB 2287   Judiciary

HB 2288   Education

HB 2289   Education

HB 2290   Judiciary

HB 2291   Consumer Affairs

HB 2292   Judiciary

HB 2293   Health

HB 2294   Health

HB 2295   Transportation

HB 2296   Transportation

HB 2297   Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 2298   Judiciary

HB 2299   Judiciary

HB 2300   Finance

 

HB 2311   Commerce

HB 2312   State Government

HB 2313   Education

HB 2314   Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 2315   Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 2316   Commerce

HB 2317   Education

HB 2318   Health

HB 2319   Commerce

HB 2320   Labor and Industry

HB 2321   Commerce

HB 2322   Judiciary

HB 2323   Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 2324   Labor and Industry

                   

SB 806      Environmental Resources and Energy

 

SB 927      Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 1348      To Appropriations

HB 1440      To Appropriations

SB 291         To Appropriations

SB 915         To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 19           From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1867      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2143      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 478         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 479         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 739         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 1693      From Health as Amended

HB 1741      From Health as Amended

HB 764        From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HR 173        From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

 

Bills and Resolution Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 240

HB 1151

HB 1614

HB 2085

HB 2126

HB 2216

SB 241

SB 318

SB 403

SB 1019

HR 117

 

Bill and Resolution Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

HB 240

HB 1151

SB 241

SB 318

SB 403

HR 117

 

House Resolution Adopted

 

HR 163

A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to establish an advisory committee to conduct a study on training mandates on public school entities.

           200 – 0                        

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

