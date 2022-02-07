Daily Session Report for Monday, February 07, 2022
PENNSYLVANIA, February 7 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
February 7, 2022
Convened at 12 Noon
Adjourned at 3:30 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Sheryl Delozier.
The Speaker submitted for the record the Writ for the 19th Legislative District which was filed with the Secretary of the Commonwealth February 1, 2022.
The Speaker submitted the following Reports for the record:
- The Department of Community and Economic Development, 2021 Mid-Year Allocation Report.
- The 2022 Employment First Annual Report from the Office of the Governor.
Communication received from Governor Tom Wolf, Pursuant to Article IV, Section 15 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, I am returning herewith, without my approval, House Bill 2146, Printer’s Number 2541.
Communication received from Governor Tom Wolf, Pursuant to Article IV, Section 15 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, I am returning herewith, without my approval, House Bill 979, Printer’s Number 1706.
Subcommittee Appointments
February 7, 2022
The Following supplemental subcommittee appointment report is filed to address the resignation of Representative Ed Gainey:
Committee on Education
Subcommittee on Career and Technical Education
Joe Ciresi, Chair
Napoleon Nelson
Communications Received
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 764
With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
HB 764
Bills Referred
HR 170 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HR 171 Judiciary
HR 172 State Government
HR 173 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HB 2020 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 2156 Commerce
HB 2180 Education
HB 2182 State Government
HB 2285 Commerce
HB 2286 Commerce
HB 2287 Judiciary
HB 2288 Education
HB 2289 Education
HB 2290 Judiciary
HB 2291 Consumer Affairs
HB 2292 Judiciary
HB 2293 Health
HB 2294 Health
HB 2295 Transportation
HB 2296 Transportation
HB 2297 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HB 2298 Judiciary
HB 2299 Judiciary
HB 2300 Finance
HB 2311 Commerce
HB 2312 State Government
HB 2313 Education
HB 2314 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HB 2315 Agriculture and Rural Affairs
HB 2316 Commerce
HB 2317 Education
HB 2318 Health
HB 2319 Commerce
HB 2320 Labor and Industry
HB 2321 Commerce
HB 2322 Judiciary
HB 2323 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 2324 Labor and Industry
SB 806 Environmental Resources and Energy
SB 927 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
Bills Recommitted
HB 1348 To Appropriations
HB 1440 To Appropriations
SB 291 To Appropriations
SB 915 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 19 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1867 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2143 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 478 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 479 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 739 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
HB 1693 From Health as Amended
HB 1741 From Health as Amended
HB 764 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HR 173 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed
Bills and Resolution Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 240
HB 1151
HB 1614
HB 2085
HB 2126
HB 2216
SB 241
SB 318
SB 403
SB 1019
HR 117
Bill and Resolution Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
HB 240
HB 1151
SB 241
SB 318
SB 403
HR 117
House Resolution Adopted
|
A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to establish an advisory committee to conduct a study on training mandates on public school entities.
|
200 – 0
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.