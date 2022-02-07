Daily Session Report for Monday, February 07, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, February 7 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

February 7, 2022

Convened at 12 Noon

Adjourned at 3:30 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Sheryl Delozier.

The Speaker submitted for the record the Writ for the 19th Legislative District which was filed with the Secretary of the Commonwealth February 1, 2022.

The Speaker submitted the following Reports for the record:

The Department of Community and Economic Development, 2021 Mid-Year Allocation Report.

The 2022 Employment First Annual Report from the Office of the Governor.

Communication received from Governor Tom Wolf, Pursuant to Article IV, Section 15 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, I am returning herewith, without my approval, House Bill 2146, Printer’s Number 2541.

Communication received from Governor Tom Wolf, Pursuant to Article IV, Section 15 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, I am returning herewith, without my approval, House Bill 979, Printer’s Number 1706.

Subcommittee Appointments

February 7, 2022

The Following supplemental subcommittee appointment report is filed to address the resignation of Representative Ed Gainey:

Committee on Education

Subcommittee on Career and Technical Education

Joe Ciresi, Chair

Napoleon Nelson

Communications Received

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 764

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

HB 764

Bills Referred

HR 170 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HR 171 Judiciary

HR 172 State Government

HR 173 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 2020 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 2156 Commerce

HB 2180 Education

HB 2182 State Government

HB 2285 Commerce

HB 2286 Commerce

HB 2287 Judiciary

HB 2288 Education

HB 2289 Education

HB 2290 Judiciary

HB 2291 Consumer Affairs

HB 2292 Judiciary

HB 2293 Health

HB 2294 Health

HB 2295 Transportation

HB 2296 Transportation

HB 2297 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 2298 Judiciary

HB 2299 Judiciary

HB 2300 Finance

HB 2311 Commerce

HB 2312 State Government

HB 2313 Education

HB 2314 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 2315 Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 2316 Commerce

HB 2317 Education

HB 2318 Health

HB 2319 Commerce

HB 2320 Labor and Industry

HB 2321 Commerce

HB 2322 Judiciary

HB 2323 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 2324 Labor and Industry

SB 806 Environmental Resources and Energy

SB 927 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

Bills Recommitted

HB 1348 To Appropriations

HB 1440 To Appropriations

SB 291 To Appropriations

SB 915 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 19 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1867 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2143 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 478 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 479 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 739 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 1693 From Health as Amended

HB 1741 From Health as Amended

HB 764 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HR 173 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

Bills and Resolution Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 240

HB 1151

HB 1614

HB 2085

HB 2126

HB 2216

SB 241

SB 318

SB 403

SB 1019

HR 117

Bill and Resolution Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

HB 240

HB 1151

SB 241

SB 318

SB 403

HR 117

House Resolution Adopted

HR 163 A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to establish an advisory committee to conduct a study on training mandates on public school entities. 200 – 0

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.