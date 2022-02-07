Night work at Dillingham Airfield Tuesday, Feb. 8th

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is alerting the Mokuleia community of airfield work scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 8 between 3 p.m. and 2 a.m. at Dillingham (Kawaihapai) Airfield.
Construction equipment and vehicles will be traveling the area during the night work to facilitate repaving of a 50-foot-wide, 200-foot-long section of the runway. This work is being done at night to avoid impact to airfield operations and is scheduled for one night only.
###
