UPDATE ON ATTEMPTED MURDER INVESTIGATION IN MILFORD, IOWA

February 7. 2022

Milford, Iowa -- The female who was shot in Milford, Iowa on February 3, has been identified as 24-year-old Shelby Woizeschke of Spencer, Iowa. On Sunday afternoon, Woizeschke died as a result of the injuries she sustained from the shooting. An autopsy will be scheduled by the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner this week. Christian Goyne-Yarns' criminal charges have been amended to Murder in the First Degree (Class A Felony) a $1 million dollar cash bond has been set. Woizeschke and Goyne-Yarns had a prior relationship and two children together.

The investigations continues and no further details are being released at this time.

Original Release--

Spirit Lake Man arrested for Attempt to Commit Murder in Milford, Iowa

Around 8:30 AM on February 3, 2022, the Milford Police Department responded to a shooting in the parking lot located at 2501 Boji Bend in Milford, Iowa. Upon arrival a female was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to the Lakes Regional Hospital in Spirit Lake. The female was later air lifted to Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls in critical condition.

Around 9:30 AM Law Enforcement arrested Christian Goyne-Yarns (age 25) of Spirit Lake without incident in Spirit Lake. Goyne-Yarns was transported to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office where he has been charged with Attempt to Commit Murder, a Class B Felony. This is an ongoing criminal investigation being conducted by the Milford Police Department, Spirit Lake Police Department, Arnolds Park Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, The Iowa State Patrol, The Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. No further details are being released at this time. As the investigation continues further charges may be applied.

Note: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Link to Criminal Complaint

Photo of Christian Goyne-Yarns