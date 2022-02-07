Sweden to lift ban on entry from EU/EEA countries

SWEDEN, February 7 - The Government decided to lift the entry ban to Sweden from the Nordic countries and other EU and EEA countries at an extraordinary government meeting today. The decision will come into effect on 9 February.

As part of the continuing work to phase out the infection control measures against COVID-19, the Government today decided to lift all restrictions on entry to Sweden from the Nordic countries and other EU and EEA countries. The decision follows an assessment by the Public Health Agency of Sweden that the entry restrictions are no longer a proportionate infection control measure. The decision enters into force on 9 February.

The lifting of the entry restrictions is a great relief for many travellers, not least for those living and working in the Nordic border regions. Today’s decision also reduces the burden on the Swedish Police Authority, which no longer needs to set aside staff to check COVID-19 certificates at the border.

The Government’s decision today does not affect entry to Sweden from countries outside the EU/EEA. An entry ban continues to apply to these travellers (which currently applies until 31 March 2022), in accordance with EU recommendations regarding entry from third countries.

For more information on how to interpret the ordinances on temporary bans on entry into Sweden and which exemptions apply, please visit the Swedish Police Authority website. See the adjacent links.