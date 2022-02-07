Submit Release
News Search

There were 767 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,193 in the last 365 days.

Loss Reports Tabled

CANADA, February 7 - Released on February 7, 2022

The most recent quarterly reports on losses of public money within government ministries and Crown corporations, for the period October 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021, have been tabled with their respective legislative committees.

The Provincial Comptroller has tabled the report for Executive Government's third quarter of 2021-22 with the Public Accounts Committee.

The Crown Investments Corporation tabled a nil report for the Crown sector for the third quarter of 2021-22 with the Crown and Central Agencies Committee.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Koryn Ortiz Finance Regina Phone: 306-787-6627 Email: Koryn.Ortiz@gov.sk.ca

Joanne Johnson Crown Investments Corporation of Saskatchewan (CIC) Regina Phone: 306-787-5889 Email: jjohnson@cicorp.sk.ca

You just read:

Loss Reports Tabled

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.