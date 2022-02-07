Loss Reports Tabled

CANADA, February 7 - Released on February 7, 2022

The most recent quarterly reports on losses of public money within government ministries and Crown corporations, for the period October 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021, have been tabled with their respective legislative committees.

The Provincial Comptroller has tabled the report for Executive Government's third quarter of 2021-22 with the Public Accounts Committee.

The Crown Investments Corporation tabled a nil report for the Crown sector for the third quarter of 2021-22 with the Crown and Central Agencies Committee.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Koryn Ortiz Finance Regina Phone: 306-787-6627 Email: Koryn.Ortiz@gov.sk.ca

Joanne Johnson Crown Investments Corporation of Saskatchewan (CIC) Regina Phone: 306-787-5889 Email: jjohnson@cicorp.sk.ca