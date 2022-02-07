MV Crash/DUI/22A500492

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A5000492

TROOPER: B. Connor STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 2/6/22 @ 1610 hours

LOCATION (specific): VT RT 105, Brighton, VT

VEHICLE #1 OPERATOR: Claude Brown AGE: 52 SEAT BELT: Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morristown, VT

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2012 Toyota Corolla

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Totaled

VEHICLE #2 OPERATOR: Crystal Meunier AGE: 35 SEAT BELT: Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brunswick, VT

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2021 Toyota Rav4

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Totaled

INJURIES

No injuries reported at the scene

HOSPITAL: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD COND: snowy/slushy

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police and Vermont Fish and Game responded to a two vehicle crash on VT RT 105 in the town of Brighton. Through the Trooper’s investigation it was determined that vehicle #1 lost control of the vehicle and crossed the into oncoming traffic, colliding with vehicle #2. The operator of vehicle #1 was arrested for suspicion of DUI. Operator #1 is due in Essex County Court on March 15th, 2022 at 12:30pm.

_________________________

Trooper Brian Connor

Vermont State Police

Troop A - Derby Barracks

(802) 334-8881