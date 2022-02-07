MV Crash/DUI/22A500492
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A5000492
TROOPER: B. Connor STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 2/6/22 @ 1610 hours
LOCATION (specific): VT RT 105, Brighton, VT
VEHICLE #1 OPERATOR: Claude Brown AGE: 52 SEAT BELT: Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morristown, VT
DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2012 Toyota Corolla
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Totaled
VEHICLE #2 OPERATOR: Crystal Meunier AGE: 35 SEAT BELT: Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brunswick, VT
DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2021 Toyota Rav4
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Totaled
INJURIES
No injuries reported at the scene
HOSPITAL: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD COND: snowy/slushy
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police and Vermont Fish and Game responded to a two vehicle crash on VT RT 105 in the town of Brighton. Through the Trooper’s investigation it was determined that vehicle #1 lost control of the vehicle and crossed the into oncoming traffic, colliding with vehicle #2. The operator of vehicle #1 was arrested for suspicion of DUI. Operator #1 is due in Essex County Court on March 15th, 2022 at 12:30pm.
_________________________
Trooper Brian Connor
Vermont State Police
Troop A - Derby Barracks
(802) 334-8881