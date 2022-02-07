Submit Release
MV Crash/DUI/22A500492

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

                                                                                                      

CASE#:     22A5000492                            

 

TROOPER: B. Connor                                   STATION: Derby           

           

CONTACT#: 334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 2/6/22 @ 1610 hours

 

LOCATION (specific): VT RT 105, Brighton, VT

 

VEHICLE #1 OPERATOR: Claude Brown                  AGE: 52     SEAT BELT: Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morristown, VT

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2012 Toyota Corolla

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Totaled

 

VEHICLE #2 OPERATOR: Crystal Meunier                              AGE: 35     SEAT BELT: Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brunswick, VT          

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2021 Toyota Rav4

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Totaled

 

INJURIES

No injuries reported at the scene

 

 

HOSPITAL: N/A 

WEATHER: Clear             

ROAD COND: snowy/slushy

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police and Vermont Fish and Game responded to a two vehicle crash on VT RT 105 in the town of Brighton.  Through the Trooper’s investigation it was determined that vehicle #1 lost control of the vehicle and crossed the into oncoming traffic, colliding with vehicle #2.  The operator of vehicle #1 was arrested for suspicion of DUI. Operator #1 is due in Essex County Court on March 15th, 2022 at 12:30pm. 

           

 

 

 

_________________________

Trooper Brian Connor

Vermont State Police

Troop A - Derby Barracks

(802) 334-8881

 

