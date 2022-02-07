Prime Minister: let us continue to strengthen Europe and Euro-Atlantic community—our common home

LITHUANIA, February 7 - As part of the working visit to the UK, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė has given a speech at the London School of Economics, where she has pointed out an increasing pressure on the ideals of freedom, democracy, rule of law, and human rights.

According to the Prime Minister, today, Lithuania is an outspoken defender of liberal democracy and freedom. Hundreds of thousands of activists, human rights’ defenders, journalists, and ordinary people who spoke their truth faced repressions in our neighbouring Belarus and Russia. Thousands of them had to flee their homes and many found shelter in Vilnius.

‘Trust in citizens is one of the key differences separating us from autocrats. Therefore, it is increasingly important for our citizens to be able to detect and recognize the sophisticated tactics of disinformation and other hybrid activities. As the resilience of our societies and economies is key for the protection of democracy. Another source of strength of democratic countries lies in our unity. The sense of unity and solidarity should expand beyond the traditional boundaries of the transatlantic community’, said the Head of Government.

The Prime Minister has pointed out the importance of a screening mechanism for the investments in strategic sectors—the practice that Lithuania has been using quite successfully over the recent years.

‘The risks of Europe’s economic dependencies—be they on Russian oil and gas, or on Chinese supplies, technology, and investment—might and will be turned against us when it is most painful. So, we should pursue partnerships that are in our strategic interest. Partnerships build on trust, shared mindset, and respect’, said the Prime Minister.

Ingrida Šimonytė has expressed hope that Lithuania and the United Kingdom—as close friends and strategic partners—will continue to strengthen Europe and the Euro-Atlantic community—our common home.

The LSE German Symposium is an annual event attended by about 3000 participants and 40 speakers. It brings together German and Germany related leaders from socio-economic, cultural, business, and academic fields.