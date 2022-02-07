Citizen Shooting Range Advisory Committee Meeting - February 9, 2022

Citizen Shooting Range Advisory Committee Meeting and Agenda

Wednesday, February 9, 2022, 6 p.m. MST

Idaho Fish and Game Headquarters Office 600 S. Walnut St. Boise

Video conference information

Live stream via Zoom: https://idfg.idaho.gov/ZJW

Meeting ID: 922 0794 4972

Dial by your location +1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose) +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

Committee members are participating by video conference and in-person, which the Department is hosting at the above physical location. This meeting is open to the public.

Agenda

Welcome & Introductions Review of Available Funding Current funding

Potential future funding 2022 Grant Parameters Discussion Review Criteria for Eligibility Review IDFG Recommendations & Priorities Next Steps & Recess

Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Director’s office at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game directly at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-377-2529 (TDD).