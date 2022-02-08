Submit Release
PeerAssist Featured in Construction Executive's 2022 Hot Products

PeerAssist

PeerAssist

PeerAssist's Purchasing solution is recognized for innovations that streamline field and office operations.

COLUMBUS, OHIO, USA, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PeerAssist, a leading provider of field productivity construction management software, has been named as a 'Hot Product' by Construction Executive. The enhanced Purchasing module, a comprehensive suite of digitized construction e-forms that ensures seamlessly aligned field and office communications, is highlighted as a top construction technology in the magazine's 2022 special edition issue.

"We're proud to be featured alongside other leaders in the construction technology sector," says Matt Wagoner, CEO of PeerAssist. "Having PeerAssist Purchasing recognized is humbling and we appreciate being seen as a leader in construction field productivity”.

The annual list recognizes leading products at the forefront of construction's digital transformation and highlights the hottest industry trends.

*****
About PeerAssist
PeerAssist is a construction management software company based in Columbus, Ohio. Specializing in cloud-based solutions that empower companies to maximize profits and improve efficiency, PeerAssist's Field Productivity Platform digitizes construction documents in the field, streamlines material purchases, tracks T&M for out-of-scope work, and replaces paper-based/spreadsheet documentation.

About Construction Executive
Published by the Associated Builder and Contractors trade organization, Construction Executive Magazine reaches more than 56,000 leading contractors and construction-related business owners worldwide. The publication serves as the leading source for news, market development, and business issues impacting the construction industry.

Marketing
+1 888-910-0659
marketing@peerassist.com
PeerAssist
