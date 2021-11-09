PeerAssist, today announced the appointment of Jerad Ferrell as Chief Strategy Officer
PeerAssist continues expansion on strategic growth to serve construction firms for construction correspondence, eForms, purchasing, and T&M tracking solutions.
PeerAssist, a leading provider of cloud-based construction project management software for self-perform contractors, today announced the appointment of Jerad Ferrell as Chief Strategy Officer. Ferrell joined PeerAssist in November 2018 as Chief Marketing Officer and has been instrumental in developing the growth strategy and infrastructure to support the company's growth, and working cross-functionally to unite Sales, Marketing, Customer Success, and Product around PeerAssist's vision.
— Matt Wagoner, CEO, PeerAssist
As CSO, Ferrell will be responsible for helping to define the organization's strategy, optimizing processes, and working closely with department leaders to ensure that the company’s strategy and vision are being executed effectively. Ferrell will continue to report to Matt Wagoner, co-founder, and CEO, PeerAssist.
“Jerad has played a critical role in PeerAssist’s success as we’ve continued to build our company, culture, and grow our business,” said Matt Wagoner, co-founder, and CEO, PeerAssist. “Jerad has proven himself as a leader in establishing our marketing success and has done an exemplary job of uniting teams across our organization. We are excited for Jerad to continue to drive our strategy as we continue to grow and expand our offering for the construction industry,” said Matt Wagoner, co-founder, and CEO, PeerAssist.
Prior to joining PeerAssist, Ferrell has been a respected construction technology professional with a strong track record at Procore, Viewpoint, his own construction software company, Ferrell Companies, which was sold 10+ years ago. Ferrell also successfully led IT leadership positions at Haselden Construction and Journey Construction, two large general contractors, which gave Ferrell a wonderful opportunity to work closely with the professionals that we serve to this day. Ferrell now has 30 years of experience in delivering technology solutions designed for construction.
“I believe we’re developing something truly special at PeerAssist and helping contractors with tools that they can begin benefitting from on day one and that grow with their business for improved operational efficiency,” said Jerad Ferrell, CSO, PeerAssist. “It’s an honor to help lead this great team of dedicated construction technology professionals and assist our executive leadership to craft the vision and strategy and help ensure that we execute our strategy,” said Jerad Ferrell, CSO, PeerAssist.
About PeerAssist
PeerAssist is a leading provider of construction software solutions that unite the field and office. Our platforms drive operational efficiency specifically designed for construction – for general contractors and subcontractors. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, PeerAssist has global offices extending from the US to Bulgaria. www.peerassist.com.
