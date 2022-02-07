Submit Release
News Search

There were 738 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,152 in the last 365 days.

MEDIA RELEASE: Education Commissioner Pender Makin Serves Lunch, Helps Teachers and School Staff at Windham High School

Maine Education Secretary Pender Makin spent the day at Windham High School, helping educators and school staff and elevating the need for additional substitutes and volunteers in Maine schools. Makin served lunch to students, visited an art class, met with educators and administrators, and spent time with teachers and students in the Katahdin Program, which provides alternative education programming for students.

“I’m so in awe of what is happening in our schools. We’re here today to shine a light on the amazing work being done by the educators, school staff, and students in our public schools and to call attention to the need for communities to support schools by volunteering and substituting,” said Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin.

When asked why people should substitute, Makin replied, “You get to make your own hours, you have the opportunity to be with the most magnificent young people, and you get to learn so much. Education is a symbiotic process—you can’t help but grow your own brain while you’re helping children learn.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated staff shortages and created a greater need for substitutes and volunteers across the state. Last month, Makin helped fill teacher and staff shortages at Readfield Elementary School. While at Readfield, Makin helped students with their math skills, worked with 1st grade students to create glossaries for books they were working on, helped students in the Readiness Skills Program, and served on lunch duty.

Photos from the day will be posted on the Maine Department of Education’s Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram accounts.

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

MEDIA RELEASE: Education Commissioner Pender Makin Serves Lunch, Helps Teachers and School Staff at Windham High School

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.