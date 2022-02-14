Founders Legal Attorneys Selected to 2022 Super Lawyers® Georgia Rising Stars® List

Yuri L. Eliezer, Managing Partner at Founders Legal Andrei Tsygankov, Partner at Founders Legal Founders Legal

Rising Stars Designation Presented to Only 2.5% of Attorneys in the State

ATLANTA, GA, USA, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta-based Founders Legal® is pleased to announce that two partners from the Corporate and Intellectual Property law firm have been selected to the 2022 Super Lawyers® Georgia Rising Stars® list.

Attorneys Yuri L. Eliezer and Andrei D. Tsygankov were selected among the top 2.5% of lawyers by peer nomination and a rigorous selection process.

Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates, and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive, and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys.

This year’s selection marks patent attorney and managing partner Yuri Eliezer’s third consecutive year as a Rising Star attorney. Yuri has achieved a variety of industry recognition for his experience and acumen within the intellectual property and patent front. Most recently, he was one of few attorneys invited by the USPTO to provide technical training and industry insight at the Patent Examiner Technical Training Program (PETTP). Yuri strives to use his first-hand knowledge of the legal industry to develop innovative methods to improve the practice of law and has been recognized as a player in the law practice technology field.

"I am honored to receive this recognition from my peers. This recognition is a testament to the incredible team of colleagues that continue to elevate my professional growth," said Yuri.

Also selected to the list is Andrei Tsygankov, an Atlanta-based transactional attorney and entrepreneur. Andrei’s primary specialization as an attorney is Mergers & Acquisitions, Capital Raising, Private Equity, Software & Intellectual Property Licensing, as well as ongoing General Counsel services to companies who are hitting their growth stride. He promotes a practical approach to law: Focusing first and foremost on providing clear answers, efficient legal solutions, and ultimately, great value to clients.