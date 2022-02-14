Submit Release
News Search

There were 419 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,454 in the last 365 days.

Founders Legal Attorneys Selected to 2022 Super Lawyers® Georgia Rising Stars® List

Yuri L. Eliezer, Managing Partner at Founders Legal

Yuri L. Eliezer, Managing Partner at Founders Legal

Andrei Tsygankov, Partner at Founders Legal

Andrei Tsygankov, Partner at Founders Legal

Founders Legal

Founders Legal

Rising Stars Designation Presented to Only 2.5% of Attorneys in the State

ATLANTA, GA, USA, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta-based Founders Legal® is pleased to announce that two partners from the Corporate and Intellectual Property law firm have been selected to the 2022 Super Lawyers® Georgia Rising Stars® list.

Attorneys Yuri L. Eliezer and Andrei D. Tsygankov were selected among the top 2.5% of lawyers by peer nomination and a rigorous selection process.

Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates, and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive, and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys.

This year’s selection marks patent attorney and managing partner Yuri Eliezer’s third consecutive year as a Rising Star attorney. Yuri has achieved a variety of industry recognition for his experience and acumen within the intellectual property and patent front. Most recently, he was one of few attorneys invited by the USPTO to provide technical training and industry insight at the Patent Examiner Technical Training Program (PETTP). Yuri strives to use his first-hand knowledge of the legal industry to develop innovative methods to improve the practice of law and has been recognized as a player in the law practice technology field.

"I am honored to receive this recognition from my peers. This recognition is a testament to the incredible team of colleagues that continue to elevate my professional growth," said Yuri.

Also selected to the list is Andrei Tsygankov, an Atlanta-based transactional attorney and entrepreneur. Andrei’s primary specialization as an attorney is Mergers & Acquisitions, Capital Raising, Private Equity, Software & Intellectual Property Licensing, as well as ongoing General Counsel services to companies who are hitting their growth stride. He promotes a practical approach to law: Focusing first and foremost on providing clear answers, efficient legal solutions, and ultimately, great value to clients.

Lauren Hawksworth
Founders Legal®
+1 404-537-3686
email us here

You just read:

Founders Legal Attorneys Selected to 2022 Super Lawyers® Georgia Rising Stars® List

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Law, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.