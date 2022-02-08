New Webinar to Help Student Wellbeing While Addressing the Learning Gap
Free Webinar offered by BrainWare Learning CompanyINDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pressure is intense to get students caught up on the learning that they missed out on (and, in some cases continue to miss out on) during school closures and distance learning due to the pandemic. Parents are understandably concerned, educators are experiencing extraordinary levels of stress, and students are anxious and depressed, to the point that the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, and the Children’s Hospital Association have declared that the pandemic-related decline in child and adolescent mental health had become a national emergency.
One problem with stress is that it impairs learning. Our brains become less efficient and think and problem-solve less clearly when we are under too much stress. Learning situations have always been stressful for some students, but with added pressure, more students are affected and students who are already suffering from anxiety are suffering even more. If many students felt before that the mountain was too high for them to climb, the cliff face that they are looking at has transformed into Mt Everest.
Can we really do both?
Increasing learning and reducing stress at the same time may seem like trying to do two things that are diametrically opposed. Can we really do both? In a new webinar offered at no charge by Betsy Hill, President of BrainWare Learning Company, participants will hear how they can not only coexist but be synergistic, including:
• Identifying the root causes of learning gaps
• Understanding the impact of anxiety and stress on learning
• Revealing common causes of anxiety in the learning process
• Understanding the relationship between learning capacity and anxiety
• Building students’ cognitive skills and learning capacity to improve self-confidence and reduce anxiety
Webinar offered by BrainWare Learning Company: Increase Learning AND Reduce Stress for Students
Thursday, February 24, 11:00 AM Central Time
BrainWare Learning Company’s innovative Cognitive Literacy Solutions help clients address their brain fitness needs and improve their cognitive capacity, through the practical application of neuroscience to learning and teaching. They focus on foundational cognitive skills, executive functions, and the keys to literacy, that enhance performance in school, the workplace and life.
