Logical Buildings Welcomes Energy Expert Michele Kaufman As Vice President of Business Development
EINPresswire.com/ -- Logical Buildings, the country’s leading ESG, energy technology and smart building services innovator, welcomes Michele Kaufman as Vice President of Business Development and Partnerships.
In her new position, Ms. Kaufman will be responsible for growing end-user portfolios for two of Logical Buildings’ key products, comprising its building services program, Smartkit AI™, and consumer app, GridRewards™.
“Michele brings a wealth of knowledge about energy consumption on commercial and end-user consumer platforms,” points out Jeff Hendler, CEO, Logical Buildings. “We are glad to have her on the Logical Buildings team and look forward to expanding our already successful sustainability solutions into new markets.”
Ms. Kaufman has worked for more than 20 years in the energy industry in business development roles focused on energy management, energy efficiency, asset utilization and clean energy initiatives. Prior to joining Logical Buildings, Ms. Kaufman was the Business Development Director of Distributed Resources for Philadelphia-based Customized Energy Solutions, Ltd. In addition to an impressive and diverse career partnering with commercial and industrial clients and key channel partners, Ms. Kaufman also served as a wholesale electricity trader on the country’s first 24-hour trading floor.
Ms. Kaufman is a member of WRISE (Women of Renewable Industries and Sustainable Energy, IREON, and the Women’s Energy Network, where she was part of the 2021 Leadership Cohort.
About Logical Buildings
Logical Buildings is an industry leading ESG sustainability, smart building and virtual powerplant software and solutions provider for the built world. Our revolutionary technologies are combatting climate change by empowering residential, commercial, and industrial energy users to earn money, enhance building health and reduce carbon footprint, all from within user-friendly, award-winning mobile apps. Founded in 2012, the company now operates in major national urban markets, such as New York, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington, D.C., Camden, Chicago, and Miami, and more. To learn more, visit logicalbuildings.com and follow Logical Buildings on LinkedIn.
Media Contacts:
Alexander Marketing
Linda Alexander 917.881.5360
Julia Levin 716.289.6424
