DENVER NATIVE TO PERFORM AT FIRST-EVER MAGIC SHOW IN RED ROCKS HISTORY

First-Ever 'Magic on the Rocks at Red Rocks Scotty Wiese, Magician, Performer, Public Speaker and Author

Seasoned Performer and Local Magician Scotty Wiese, to Debut at ‘Magic On the Rocks’ at the Historic Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, Saturday, April 9, 2022

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scotty Wiese, a 22-year-old Denver native, and locally acclaimed magician, will perform at the first-ever ‘Magic on the Rocks,’ Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the famous and historic Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, located near Morrison, Colorado. This premier event is ideal for all ages and will captivate the audience with storytelling, comedy, and magical surprises throughout the evening.

Unlike other traditional magic acts, seasoned performer Scotty Wiese takes the audience on a journey of the senses that challenges the stereotype of allure and magic, all while inspiring human connection beyond the everyday routines of life. Wiese indicates that the audience is an essential component of the show and their engagement provides more impactful and memorable experiences.

"I am beyond thankful and incredibly excited to perform the first-ever magic show at Red Rocks," says Wiese, who grew up attending concerts at the historic venue. "My first Red Rocks concert was Journey, and I vividly remember them singing 'Don't Stop Believin,'' which inspired me to say, 'I won't stop believing until I perform here one day!' Magic is a great analogy for that message of believing in your goals and dreams."

Wiese adds: "Anything is possible if you truly set your mind to it. It's cliché, but I want people leaving my show with that feeling of magic, wonder, love, and dreaming of a better future for themselves and each other."

Wiese started his career and company, Scotty Wiese Magic, with his first show in the Congress Park neighborhood of Denver. Since then, Wiese has performed at events for Luke Bryan, Google, Comcast, BMW, and countless other private and corporate events worldwide, as well as having a weekly five-star-rated magic show in downtown Denver for two years before the Pandemic.

About ‘Magic on the Rocks’

Prepare to witness mind-blowing magic, storytelling, comedy, and surprises all at once at ‘Magic on the Rocks,’ Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison, Colorado:

Saturday, April 9, 2022, 7:00 PM

Ages: All Ages

Doors Open: 5:00 PM

Door Price: $33.00 - $60.00

Opening Act: Featuring Nashville-based Mark Mackay, Guitarist/Musician

The show will go on rain or shine (and yes, even if it snows!). For tickets and more information, visit redrocksonline.com/events/scotty-wiese-presents-magic-on-the-rocks-423663/.

About Scotty Wiese

Scotty Wiese is a magician and human-connection speaker. He is best known for his upbeat corporate shows performed around the world and his public-produced shows in Denver, Colorado. Scotty was six years old when he began pursuing his passion for magic and had his first live performance at the age of nine. Since then, Scotty has performed with internationally recognized musicians such as Luke Bryan and at hundreds of Fortune 500 corporate events. Scotty is passionate about changing the perspective on what world-class entertainment looks like in today's age. For more information, visit scottywiese.com or on Instagram @scottywiese.

