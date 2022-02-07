Governor Abbott Appoints Four To One-Call Board Of Texas

TEXAS, February 7 - February 7, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Richard Gann, Marcela Navarrete, and Manish Seth and appointed Robert Bridge to the One-Call Board of Texas for terms set to expire on August 31, 2024. The board has authority over call-before-you-dig systems that notify underground facility operators of excavation plans so pipelines and utility lines can be marked to prevent accidents.

Robert Bridge of Normanna is a retired police chief for the Beeville Police Department. He is a former member of the U.S. Army and was previously elected Bee County Justice of The Peace and served as City of George West Municipal Court Judge. He was employed for 25 years with the Corpus Christi Police Department and retired there as a police captain. Bridge received a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in Criminal Justice from Midwestern State University.

Richard "Rich" Gann of Sugar Land is Vice President of Operations for Slack & Co. Contracting, INC. He has over 30 years of experience in heavy civil construction. Gann received a Bachelor of Science in Construction Management from Everglades University.

Marcela Navarrete of El Paso is Vice President of Strategic, Financial, and Management Services for El Paso Water Utilities. She is a member of the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants, Government Finance Officers Association, and the American Water Works Association. She serves on the board of the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, BorderPlex Alliance, The Hospitals of Providence East Campus, and the Paso Del Norte Health Foundation. Navarrete received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from The University of Texas at El Paso and is a Certified Public Accountant.

Manish Seth of Missouri City is Partner and Founder of Seth & Alexander Advisors, LLC and Manish Seth CPA, PLLC. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants, and the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners. Additionally, he is a board member of the Fort Bend Seniors Meals on Wheels. Seth received a Bachelor of Business Administration and Masters in Professional Accounting from The University of Texas at Austin.