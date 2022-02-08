Submit Release
Circle Power Renewables' Statement on Decision to Pass Zoning Ordinance in Adams Township

HOUGHTON, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Circle Power Renewables Vice President Chris Moore made the following statement after the Adams Township Board Meeting on Monday, February 7:

"We are disappointed that the Adams Township Board has apparently committed to moving forward with this deeply flawed ordinance. The Board's rushed process did not meet the requirements of Michigan statute, and did not adequately incorporate input from Adams Township residents and property owners.

“We believe that Scotia Wind has much to offer Adams Township and surrounding communities. Scotia Wind will be sited nearly a mile from the nearest home and have a minimal impact on the landscape, and residents will reap the benefits of increased property tax revenue and low-cost power for decades to come. We will continue to discuss these benefits as we work to move the project forward to construction.”

For more information, please visit www.scotiawindfarm.com.

