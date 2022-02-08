Reviva Labs recently rekindled its successful Brand Ambassador program

Reviva Labs Logo

Reviva is growing its brand ambassador program and it's looking for motivated, beauty savvy, experienced associates to add to its team of sales professionals.

HADDONFIELD, UNITED STATES (US), US, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reviva Labs has recently kickstarted their successful Brand Ambassador program to support the brand’s newest product launches and its 49th year in business. Reviva’s newest products, Calming Renewal Serum, Calming Rejuvenation Crème, Retinol Serum, Multi-Factor Brightening Crème, and Problem Skin mask continue Reviva’s tradition of delivering effective, affordable, cruelty-free products that combine the best of nature and science. After a two-year hiatus, due to COVID-19 safety protocols, the team of trained representatives was re-activated in August of 2021, with a goal of significantly expanding the program over the course of 2022.

Reviva's Brand Ambassadors have been busy increasing awareness of the brand, visiting 50 different retail establishments each month to introduce the brand to consumers and pass out samples of Reviva's best-selling products Hyaluronic Acid Serum, Collagen Revitalizing Crème with Bakuchiol, and its five new items. While strictly adhering to COVID-19 protocols, the Brand Ambassadors have been welcomed by store staff and consumers alike.

“We’re looking forward to scaling up our BA program back to 200 plus demos per month throughout 2022,” stated Bill Levins, President of Reviva Labs. “Our founders believed strongly in sampling and our brand ambassadors help our small, family-based business continue connecting with savvy skin care shoppers.”

Since the program was re-established, the team has reported a steady increase in store traffic, and Reviva Labs has been pleased with the number of new and existing items that have been sold. “Store staff and consumers have embraced our brand ambassadors and love the free samples and coupons too,” said Nancy Reimer, Reviva’s Director of Training and Education.

Reviva Labs is actively seeking to add more Brand Ambassadors to the team to expand the program to more retailers in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions this spring. For more information about Reviva’s Brand Ambassador program, or to join Reviva’s BA team, contact Nancy Reimer at nreimer@revivalabs.com.

About Reviva Labs

Reviva Labs formulates safe, effective natural skin care that is sold in major retailers, professional spas and salons, and health food stores nationwide and around the world. For over 49 years Reviva has delivered many skin care breakthroughs and introduced new natural ingredients to the market. Reviva Labs products are free of toxic or harmful ingredients, are cruelty-free, and proudly made in the USA. Our commitment to formulating products using natural elements as well as technological advances has made Reviva Labs a leader in the natural skin care industry.

