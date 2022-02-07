Funding Available for Local Communities to Enhance Outdoor Recreation

February 7, 2022

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota State Parks and Recreation Director Scott Simpson announced today that applications are being accepted for grants from the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF).

Public outdoor recreation projects sponsored by city, county, township, and tribal governments are eligible to receive the grant money.

“Outdoor recreation is vital to a thriving community,” Simpson said. “The variety of recreational activities that local parks have to offer allows families to spend time together close to home.”

The Land and Water Conservation Fund provides up to 50 percent reimbursement for approved outdoor recreation projects.

“Grants will be awarded for development or renovation of public outdoor recreation facilities or the acquisition of park land. We will consider grant requests for public outdoor recreation projects seeking at least $10,000 in grant assistance,” Simpson said.

The application deadline is April 29, 2022.

LWCF funds are federal dollars that are apportioned to states by Congress to fund public outdoor recreation projects.