Home Garden and Homestead Picks the Best Garden Catalogs for 2022

2022 Park Seed Catalog Home Garden and Homestead website Feb. 2022

Home Garden and Homestead, a popular website for gardeners and homeowners, has picked the Best 10 Garden Catalogs for 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Winter is the traditional season for garden planning. It’s when gardeners start dreaming of their springtime gardens. To make that task easier, Home Garden and Homestead has picked the 10 best garden catalogs for 2022.

The list includes top seed and plant catalogs such as Park Seed, Botanical Interests, Logee’s and High Country Gardens. It also includes lesser-known companies like Wood Prairie Family Farm and Select Seeds.

“It’s too early to plant a garden in most places in the U.S. and Canada, but it’s not too early to start planning for your best garden ever,” said Randy Schultz, Content Editor of Home Garden and Homestead, a popular website for gardeners and homeowners. “The catalogs and websites we chose for our Best 2022 Garden Catalogs list offer a tremendous assortment of new varieties and garden-tested heirlooms. There is literally something to delight every gardener—and even folks who want to grow plants for the first time.”

The editors of HomeGardenandHomestead.com reviewed both printed catalogs and websites to select their Top 10 list. Here’s quick summary of the catalogs and websites they selected:

Park Seed— This top catalog has been offering an impressive selection of top-quality seeds for more than 150 years.

Botanical Interests—Non-GMO and organic flower and vegetable seeds, packaged in the most informative (and beautiful) seed packets.

Logee’s—The best selection of tropical and exotic plants that you won’t find anywhere else. (And their open-to-the-public Connecticut greenhouse is a Martha Stewart favorite.)

High Country Gardens—Hardy, drought-tolerant perennials and wildflowers from the Western U.S. Many of these beautiful plants will grow in most gardening zones.

Nature Hills—This company calls itself “America’s Online Garden Center” for its impressive selection of trees and plants. (No printed catalog)

Wood Prairie Family Farm—This organic potato farm in Maine is the best place to order seed potatoes.

Gurney’s Seed & Nursery Co.—From RazzMatazz seedless grapes to AsparaBest asparagus, this legendary catalog sells virtually every type of vegetable seed available.

Spring Hill Nurseries—This well-established nursery has been delighting generations of gardeners with a yearly catalog filled with must-have plants.

Bluestone Perennials—Bluestone pioneered the practice of growing all its plants in 100% biodegradable fiber pots.

Select Seeds—A terrific catalog for flower lovers with lots of old-fashioned and heirloom varieties.

The editors of Home Garden and Homestead have lots more to say about these amazing catalogs and websites. So, read the entire story at https://homegardenandhomestead.com/best-2022-garden-catalogs/ .