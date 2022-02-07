SCDSS Announces New Kershaw County Director

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: Danielle Jones (803) 898-7248 Danielle.Jones@dss.sc.gov

February 7, 2022 – The South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) would like to announce Robin Smith as the new Kershaw County DSS Director.

Smith began her career with DSS in 2014 in Adoptions as a supervisor and was later promoted to County Director in Greenwood in 2015.

“I am excited to be in Kershaw County to support the community’s needs and lead our team of local professionals as I believe in the mission and guiding principles of the agency,” said Smith. “We, as public servants, have the opportunity to guide progress and have an impact in the lives of the people we serve in South Carolina. It is a privilege to lead the Kershaw County team as we continue to move forward by promoting the safety, permanency and well-being of children, families and vulnerable adults.”

Smith is originally from Pittsburgh, PA, but relocated to Greenwood, SC and graduated from Greenwood High School. She later attended Walden University where she earned her bachelor’s degree in Psychology with an emphasis in counseling. She continued her education at Walden University, pursuing a master’s degree in Mental Health Counseling.

