KIERRA SHEARD-KELLY, ERIKA ALEXANDER, DEVALE ELLIS, VINCINT, AND MORE JOIN AT&T’S CLASS OF 2022 BLACK FUTURE MAKERS
AT&T Continues to Foster Diversity By Inspiring, Empowering and Creating Economic Opportunities For the Next Generation of Black AchieversDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AT&T announces an Instagram Live Dream Talk, “Representation Matters: I want to Feel Seen,” with newly revealed Black Future Maker and Gospel superstar Kierra Sheard-Kelly. She will join YouTuber and fellow 2022 Black Future Maker Terrell Grice as part of the campaign geared toward economic empowerment and access. The company is also revealing the second group of 2022 Black Future Makers including Kierra Sheard-Kelly; actress Erika Alexander; actor and content creator Devale Ellis; artist and photographer Kennedi Carter; musician VINCINT, and entertainer Peppermint.
AT&T will also debut vibrant, stylized portraits of this week’s announced Black Future Makers including a living portrait of VINCINT inspired by the afro-futuristic artwork of Black Future Maker Georgie Nakima along with an exclusive interview with VINCINT revealing what it means to be a Black Future Maker.
When:
February 7, 2022
IG Live: 6 p.m.-6:30 p.m. PST
Virtual interview opportunities with AT&T’s Black Future Makers available upon request.
Why:
AT&T believes that access opens the door to opportunities that help create equality for all. The Black Future Makers campaign is just one of many ways the company continues to invest in programs that honor and elevate the Black leaders of tomorrow to support them in reaching their full potential.
Consumers are also invited to participate in the Black Future Maker contest for a chance to win $10,000 to invest in their dreams. * Official rules at attdreaminblack.com/contest
Contact:
For more information, contact Leslie Gay at lesliegaypr@gmail.com.
Leslie Gay
Leslie Gay and Associates
+1 909-754-7622
