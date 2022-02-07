Iowa Workforce Development Communications For Immediate Release Date: February 7, 2022 Contact: Jesse Dougherty Telephone: 515-725-5487 Email: communications@iwd.iowa.gov

Home Base Iowa Announces Career Planner at Camp Dodge

JOHNSTON – Iowa Veterans and their spouses will now have walk-in access to professional career-planning right here in central Iowa.

Beginning February 8, a career planner from Home Base Iowa will be available at Camp Dodge military base on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Veterans, active duty service members, and their spouses will be able to receive tailored resume assistance, advice on career exploration, and connections to HBI-affiliated employers. HBI career planners also can provide access to valuable career tools, including workshops, mock interviews, and hiring sessions at IowaWORKS job centers, as well as assistance with all pathways to employment, such as apprenticeships, certificates, and higher education.

“Never has there been a greater need for qualified, dependable workers in Iowa than right now,” said Jathan Chicoine, Home Base Iowa program manager. “Home Base Iowa’s on-site career planners will be a valuable resource to our Veterans, active duty members and their spouses in finding meaningful and fulfilling careers in Iowa. This critical new tool will help expand HBI’s outreach across the state while attracting more skilled and qualified employees into Iowa’s workforce.”

Home Base Iowa is a unique initiative that connects Iowa businesses with qualified Veterans and their spouses looking for career opportunities as they transition to civilian life. The program currently partners with just over 2,400 businesses across Iowa. HBI provides resources to help connect Veterans and their families to education and career opportunities when transitioning to a new community.

Walk-ins will be welcome at Camp Dodge, or email HBI@iowa.gov to schedule an appointment. The career planner will be located at:

Education Office, Bldg 3586 (next to the Camp Dodge Exchange) 7105 NW 70th Avenue Johnston, IA 50131

For more information, visit www.homebaseiowa.gov.

