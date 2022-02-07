Submit Release
Suspects and Vehicle Sought in Armed Robbery of an Establishment (Gun) Offense: 400 Block of K Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery of an Establishment (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, February 6, 2022, in the 400 block of K Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 9:29 pm, the suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. One of the suspects approached an employee and demanded money while brandishing a firearm. Two additional suspects also produced firearms. The suspects fled the establishment after taking property. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle which is described as a dark colored Volvo sedan.

 

One of the suspects and the vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has information regarding this offense should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

