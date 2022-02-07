State Highway Patrol Recognizes Promoted Members

The State Highway Patrol recognized the promotions of 117 sworn and 10 civilian members today during a ceremony held at The Shephard’s Church in Cary. The event was conducted in celebration of those who received a promotion throughout 2021 and the beginning of 2022.

The ceremony began with an invocation provided by Pastor Scott Wilson and the singing of the national anthem by Sergeant Brent M. Tyler. Remarks for the ceremony were provided by Governor Roy Cooper and Colonel Freddy L. Johnson, Jr.

“Lead by example and always remember that your leadership role is one that must constantly adapt, adjust and evolve,” said Colonel Johnson. “A genuine leader does not limit him or herself to only creating good followers, but rather a genuine leader creates more leaders.”

The promoted members were administered their oath of office by Judge Fred Gore of the North Carolina Court of Appeals. Lt. Col. Daryl Conley provided remarks to those receiving civilian promotions, recognizing their hard work and dedication in service to our state. The event was concluded by Patrol Chaplain Byron Murray who offered the benediction.

As a result of safety concerns associated with the current pandemic, universal COVID-19 precautions were conducted throughout the event. These efforts included the mandated use of mask by everyone in attendance and increased social distancing when applicable.

The attached spreadsheet reflects the previous and new ranks/duty stations of those receiving a promotion.

