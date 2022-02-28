EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP PARTNERS WITH CANNABIS NOW MEDIA TO LAUNCH 'CANNABIS AFICIONADO,' A LUXURIOUS CANNABIS MEDIA BRAND
Active across platforms from print, to social, online, newsletters, and live events, it will immediately become one of the most influential Cannabis brands
There’s a need in the ‘new normal’ cannabis space for a quality media brand that speaks to the culture-savvy cannabis connoisseur through the delivery of compelling editorial.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Empire Media Group, Inc. (“EMG” or the “Company”), a dynamic privately owned global media conglomerate of brands and an innovator of content experiences across diverse platforms, today announced it has struck a deal with Cannabis Now Media, the leading US-based publisher in the $30 billion industry, to publish Cannabis Aficionado effective immediately.
— Eugenio Garcia, Co-founder and Publisher of Cannabis Now Media
Under the deal with Cannabis Now Media, EMG will move Cannabis Aficionado’s nascent operations to its headquarters in New York and will deploy its considerable resources across multiple channels to generate market share, including print, social, cannabisaficionado.com, e-newsletters, video, podcasts, licensing, e-commerce, live events, and more.
“The cannabis momentum is one of the biggest trends to watch in 2022, and we could not be more delighted to partner with Cannabis Now Media on this new initiative,” said Dylan Howard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Empire Media Group. “If cannabis reform is a high priority for the 117th Congress of the United States, as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has indicated, it is also a high priority for a significant, underserved audience.”
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Editorial appointments will be announced soon, EMG said.
Cannabis Aficionado’s editorial thesis will feature the most timely and engaging cannabis news, industry-leading ratings, reviews, fused with entertainment, cannabis influencers, industry business leaders, style, health and wellness, personal care and beauty, music, luxury, women shaping the future of cannabis, the best cities for canna-tourism, and cannabis-friendly venues – all told throughout the lens of pop culture.
The title also will celebrate well-known individuals and celebrities embracing the cannabis lifestyle on its print and digital covers.
Mr. Howard added, “The best publishers conform to users’ interests and demands—not their own—and Cannabis Aficionado fulfills EMG’s mandate to lead topic-specific journalism by telling stories at the intersection of knowledge, entertainment, and lifestyle. We see Cannabis Aficionado as a rare brand that can educate and entertain. Likewise, it can easily integrate into a trending consumer category built on fertile ground that can be used to test how a print product can be distributed, or a brand name used like Cannabis Aficionado. It is also an authoritative voice, thus creating instant value for brands who want to engage with customers through trusted and respected editorial content. We intend to deliver bespoke content partnerships and to leverage scale for those who have been starved of the opportunity to date.”
Eugenio Garcia, the co-founder and publisher of Cannabis Now Media, added: “We found the perfect partner in Empire Media Group, a publisher that excels in areas Cannabis Aficionado’s content celebrates as well: entertainment, fashion and luxury. There’s a need in the ‘new normal’ cannabis space for a quality media brand that speaks to the culture-savvy cannabis connoisseur through the delivery of compelling editorial, daring design and celebrity access. Cannabis Aficionado will capture the expanding sophisticated cannabis enthusiasts looking for an elevated conversation and experience.”
It is the latest addition to the EMG portfolio. The New York-based publisher also houses Knewz™, RadarOnline.com™, OKmagazine.com™, Surfing Life™, Women's Golf Journal™, Yoga Mag-Book™, How It Works™, All About Space™, History of War™, All About History™, Front Page Detectives™, The Royal Observer™, Morning Honey™, and the sports betting and handicapping platform Veri.Bet™.
EMG remains committed to the creation of new brands and the acquisition of legacy media titles that need to be transformed for the modern media age, where users are demanding highly curated, hyper-focused knowledge-based content. EMG currently reaches one in 20 Americans across its brands.
ABOUT EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP, INC:
Empire Media Group, Inc. (EMG) is the new media landscape, where bold and authoritative content meets innovative delivery for passionate audiences. An award-winning, global, and next-generation multi-platform media company, EMG encompasses a powerful portfolio of assets that serve highly engaged audiences through a rich assemblage of content delivery mechanisms: from magazines, live events, and digital media, to video, television, audio, book publishing, and more. EMG’s suite of 12 vaunted brands makes it one of the world’s largest and most diversified modern media conglomerates, with market share across entertainment, fashion and beauty, luxury, travel, and specialist consumer titles. At EMG, we do not just serve readers; we serve users. Divisions of EMG include television and movie production company Mystify Studios, podcast studio Audology, literary publisher Harland & Wolff Publishing, marketing firm Elevate Strategic, EMG Ventures, and the non-profit foundation, the Institute for Healthy Media Minds, which is focused on creating a positive culture of mental health across the journalism, media, and public relations industries. With these six distinct business units united under a mandate of preeminence in content Quality and innovation, EMG is a 360-degree media business that is poised for the future — broadening the reach of storytelling into virtual and augmented reality, programming, e-commerce, immersive events, branded content, innovative advertising solutions, and beyond.
ABOUT CANNABIS NOW:
Cannabis Now, a magazine founded in 2010, is nationally distributed in Hudson News (all major airports), Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, Kroger, dispensaries, head shops, smoke shops, bookstores, and numerous other outlets around the country. The digital edition of the publication is available on Apple, Android and for online viewing. Cannabis Now was the first cannabis magazine to be accepted into Apple’s App store in 2013. Cannabis Now focuses on the most relevant news, political happenings, cannabis legislation, horticultural advancements, social change, economic trends and medical marijuana information available today. By including only responsible cannabis news coverage, our goal is to enlighten, educate and entertain by providing the information you need to stay informed and on the cutting edge of industry innovations. Cannabis Now’s social community is more than four million strong.
