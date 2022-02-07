Junior League of Los Angeles Partners with Anti-Human Trafficking Group The SOAP Project and ECPAT-USA Before Super Bowl
JLLA joins forces with trafficking survivor, activist, and best-selling author Theresa Flores ahead of the 2022 Super Bowl in Los Angeles.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Junior League of Los Angeles (JLLA) has partnered with Anti-Human Trafficking Group The SOAP Project (Save Our Adolescents from Prostitution) and ECPAT-USA on a new event. Other Junior Leagues of Southern California are also participating including the Junior League of Pasadena, Junior League of Orange County, and Junior League of Santa Barbara.
On Sunday, February 6th, volunteers from across the United States gathered at The Ebell of Los Angeles with the objective of distributing missing children posters to local hotels and motels around Los Angeles. Flores, founder of The SOAP Project, shared her personal story of being trafficked as a teenager and left for dead in a motel in Detroit, Michigan. Volunteers were trained on the signs of human trafficking and additionally distributed over 25,000 bars of soap labeled with the National Human Trafficking Hotline number to over 500 local hotels in one day.
When over 100,000 visitors arrive in Los Angeles for the 2022 Super Bowl, the sex for sale demand will be at an all-time high. California is the #1 leading state for human trafficking. Traffickers will be bringing in victims, many of whom are runaways and missing children, with the intent to sell them to visitors at local hotels and motels. With the February 6th event, JLLA, The SOAP Project, and ECPAT-USA are determined to spread awareness prior to the Super Bowl and make a positive community impact.
JLLA is committed to giving back to the community and giving hope a voice for a better tomorrow, for everyone.
About Junior League of Los Angeles:
Established in 1926, the Junior League of Los Angeles (JLLA) is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit volunteer organization and is a member of the Association of Junior Leagues International (AJLI). It has been the driving force behind the kinds of initiatives and institutions that make our community a healthier, more vital place to live. Throughout its history, JLLA has developed, supported, and launched more than 100 projects into the community — making a measurable, positive impact on the welfare of greater Los Angeles children and their families. Junior League members, reflecting a wide range of backgrounds, interests, and professional pursuits, work together to identify unmet needs, forge effective coalitions, and work for change. Time and time again, the Junior League is among the first organizations to step up to the plate and tackle a community’s biggest challenges. If you would like more information, check out our website, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
About The SOAP Project:
The SOAP Project has a proven track record of rescuing children and assisting local authorities in tips of human trafficking during high demand events. The SOAP Project has conducted national outreach for the past 12 years around Super Bowl games, Detroit auto shows, NASCAR races, Kentucky Derby events, and Republican National Conventions. With 19 chapters in 9 states, The SOAP Project provides a variety of programming toward the healing journeys of survivors. For more information, check out their website, Facebook, and Instagram.
About ECPAT-USA:
ECPAT-USA is the leading anti-trafficking policy organization in the United States. As a member of ECPAT International, ECPAT-USA belongs to a network of organizations in more than 100 countries that work together to end the commercial sexual exploitation of children. For more information, check out their website, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.
Anika Jackson
Bastion Elevate
+1 3105670038
email us here