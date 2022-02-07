Supreme Court Of Virginia Dismisses Castillo v. Youngkin
SUPREME COURT OF VIRGINIA DISMISSES CASTILLO V. YOUNGKIN
Richmond, VA – Attorney General Miyares issued the below statement following the Supreme Court of Virginia's dismissal of Castillo v. Youngkin.
"Today, the Supreme Court of Virginia rejected a challenge out of the City of Chesapeake to Governor Youngkin’s Executive Order Number 2. The Governor and I are pleased with today’s ruling. At the beginning of this pandemic, Governor Northam used his broad emergency powers to close places of worship, private businesses, and schools and impose a statewide mask mandate. Nearly two years later, we have better risk mitigation strategies and vaccines, and we know much more about the efficacy of requiring children to wear masks all day. We agree with the Court's decision and will continue to defend the Executive Order. This is a victory for Virginia families."
Read the order here