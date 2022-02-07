Submit Release
News Search

There were 555 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,957 in the last 365 days.

Supreme Court Of Virginia Dismisses Castillo v. Youngkin

Image of the Virginia AG Seal

Commonwealth of Virginia Office of the Attorney General

Jason S. Miyares Attorney General

202 North 9th Street Richmond, Virginia 23219 804-786-2071 FAX 804-786-1991 Virginia Relay Service 800-828-1120

For media inquiries only, contact:   Victoria LaCivita (804) 588-2021  This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

SUPREME COURT OF VIRGINIA DISMISSES CASTILLO V. YOUNGKIN

Richmond, VA – Attorney General Miyares issued the below statement following the Supreme Court of Virginia's dismissal of Castillo v. Youngkin.

"Today, the Supreme Court of Virginia rejected a challenge out of the City of Chesapeake to Governor Youngkin’s Executive Order Number 2. The Governor and I are pleased with today’s ruling. At the beginning of this pandemic, Governor Northam used his broad emergency powers to close places of worship, private businesses, and schools and impose a statewide mask mandate. Nearly two years later, we have better risk mitigation strategies and vaccines, and we know much more about the efficacy of requiring children to wear masks all day. We agree with the Court's decision and will continue to defend the Executive Order. This is a victory for Virginia families."

Read the order here

You just read:

Supreme Court Of Virginia Dismisses Castillo v. Youngkin

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.