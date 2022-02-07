BEGREAT TOGETHER ANNOUNCES FUNDING OPPORTUNITY FOR JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI PUBLIC SCHOOLS AND CHANGEMAKERS
Will Award $40,000 In Funding To Two Local K-12 Public Schools and One Community Changemaker
We’re putting resources directly into the hands of changemakers in marginalized communities, HBCUs, and public school students and leaders because they’re the experts...”JACKSON, MS, USA, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BeGreat Together, the philanthropic arm of online educational platform Assemble.fyi, launched in Fall 2021 by granting two, $10,000 awards to two local public school programs and $20,000 to a local community changemaker in Kansas City, KS and Kansas City, MO, along with the logistical support and awareness necessary to create lasting positive change in disenfranchised Black and Brown communities.
— Avrell Stokes, President
BeGreat’s Founders include Jackson, MS natives Avrell Stokes and Cortney Woodruff, Jackson State professor and music industry mogul, Cortez Bryant, as well as actor and producer Jesse Williams.
"Our hope is that the work of BeGreat Together will inspire national transformation. We're opening opportunities for people to tell their own stories and shape their own narratives. We’re putting resources directly into the hands of changemakers in marginalized communities, HBCUs, and public school students and leaders because they’re the experts - they know how to utilize resources to create their own change. People know what they need, we just have to trust and increase our support for them," says Avrell Stokes, President of BeGreat Together.
School districts with more than 50 percent Black and/or Latino students face a funding gap of more than $5,000 per pupil on average, according to The Century Foundation. The unrestricted net assets of Black and Latino-led groups are 76% smaller than white-led organizations. BeGreat Together aims to bridge that gap and put resources in the hands of public schools and grassroots community changemakers who know best what their students and communities need.
BeGreat Together is calling upon Jackson, Mississippi public schools to nominate an envisioned or existing service, initiative, or program that supports the educational environment or experience for students, to receive up to $10,000. BeGreat is also calling upon residents to nominate themselves or another local changemaker to be the recipient of a $20,000 grant.
Nominations are open: https://www.bgtogether.org/nominate
The non-profit is looking for individual changemakers making a difference in Jackson, Mississippi and Jackson Public Schools staff and administrators who have innovative program ideas for improving the educational experience and/or environment for students.
