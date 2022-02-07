Submit Release
One Injured in Gorham Snowmobile Crash

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Matthew Holmes 603-788-4850 603-271-3361 February 7, 2022

Gorham, NH – On the afternoon of Friday, February 4, 2022, a Massachusetts woman sustained significant injuries after rolling her snowmobile on a bridge approach on the Corridor 19 snowmobile trail in Gorham.

At approximately 2:45 p.m., Theresa Ravesi, 67, of Maynard, Massachusetts, was attempting to cross a bridge over the Peabody River. While approaching the bridge, Ravesi kept her machine a little too close to the edge of the trail. As a result, Ravesi inadvertently had a ski ride up a bridge support cable, causing the machine to roll over on top of her.

The rollover was witnessed by Ravesi’s husband and a woman walking the trail. Both immediately came to Ravesi’s aid and lifted the machine off of her. The walker subsequently made a call for help, prompting the response of rescue personnel.

Personnel from Gorham EMS, Gorham Police, and a New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Conservation Officer responded to the scene to assist. Ravesi was taken from the scene by ambulance to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for further evaluation and treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Ravesi was found to be a very experienced snowmobiler who was riding a personally owned machine. It appears that a short moment of inattention was likely the primary contributing factor in this incident.

