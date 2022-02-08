United States Space Force Association hosts “Lasso the Moon” Space Industry Roundup on February 28th in Houston, TX

Eric Sundby, SFA Executive Director

The SFA designed our event series in Texas to enhance civilian awareness and engagement while fostering innovations that will further our mission to support national security in space.
— Eric Sundby, SFA Executive Director
UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Space Force Association (SFA) is hosting a special event, "Lasso the Moon," in conjunction with the 2022 Houston Tech Rodeo on Monday, February 28, 2022, at the Ion (4201 Main St 4th Floor).

THE SCHEDULE: Registration & Networking: 1 PM – 2 PM Conference: 2 PM – 5 PM Happy Hour/Networking: 5 PM - 7 PM. For more information, CLICK HERE.

The Space Force Association's Lasso the Moon conference explores the needs of civil, commercial, and military players from makers, creators, inventors, producers, and innovators to solve our most far-reaching challenges. Join the Space Force Association and TexSpace for a multi-disciplinary presentation and roundtable discussion series with networking and tabletop exhibits.

The exhibitor showcase provides companies with an opportunity to show off their products and services, provide demos to our audience, and share innovations in their way.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Sponsorship packages are designed to ensure maximum exposure value while allowing you to showcase your brand in even more unique ways. Current sponsors include Raytheon, Jacobs, LITEYE, LMI, Amazon Web Services, and COMSPOC.

Lasso the Moon is designed to present the audience with a clear, actionable understanding of the space (civilian, military, and commercial) trifecta landscape and how Houston’s vibrant startup and creator community can plugin and contribute towards its accelerated progress. Guest speakers range from top-level military to civilian CEOs. Complete info on the speakers and registration is available on the event website.

"The Space Force Association is a professional association researching, educating, and advocating the defined future for the Space Force. We designed our event series in Texas to enhance civilian awareness and engagement while fostering innovations that will further our mission to support national security in space," stated SFA's executive director, Eric Sundby.

To join the Space Force Association as a sponsor, exhibitor, supporting organization, or individual, visit https://ussfa.org

Join the Space Force Association

The Space Force Association (SFA) is an independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function to provide support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.

