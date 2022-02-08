United States Space Force Association hosts “Lasso the Moon” Space Industry Roundup on February 28th in Houston, TX
To learn more about becoming an exhibitor or a sponsor, visit https://www.sfaevents.org
The SFA designed our event series in Texas to enhance civilian awareness and engagement while fostering innovations that will further our mission to support national security in space.”UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Space Force Association (SFA) is hosting a special event, "Lasso the Moon," in conjunction with the 2022 Houston Tech Rodeo on Monday, February 28, 2022, at the Ion (4201 Main St 4th Floor).
— Eric Sundby, SFA Executive Director
THE SCHEDULE: Registration & Networking: 1 PM – 2 PM Conference: 2 PM – 5 PM Happy Hour/Networking: 5 PM - 7 PM. For more information, CLICK HERE.
The Space Force Association's Lasso the Moon conference explores the needs of civil, commercial, and military players from makers, creators, inventors, producers, and innovators to solve our most far-reaching challenges. Join the Space Force Association and TexSpace for a multi-disciplinary presentation and roundtable discussion series with networking and tabletop exhibits.
The exhibitor showcase provides companies with an opportunity to show off their products and services, provide demos to our audience, and share innovations in their way.
Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Sponsorship packages are designed to ensure maximum exposure value while allowing you to showcase your brand in even more unique ways. Current sponsors include Raytheon, Jacobs, LITEYE, LMI, Amazon Web Services, and COMSPOC.
To learn more about becoming an exhibitor or a sponsor, visit https://www.sfaevents.org
Lasso the Moon is designed to present the audience with a clear, actionable understanding of the space (civilian, military, and commercial) trifecta landscape and how Houston’s vibrant startup and creator community can plugin and contribute towards its accelerated progress. Guest speakers range from top-level military to civilian CEOs. Complete info on the speakers and registration is available on the event website.
"The Space Force Association is a professional association researching, educating, and advocating the defined future for the Space Force. We designed our event series in Texas to enhance civilian awareness and engagement while fostering innovations that will further our mission to support national security in space," stated SFA’s executive director, Eric Sundby.
To join the Space Force Association as a sponsor, exhibitor, supporting organization, or individual, visit https://ussfa.org
Lang Eric Sundby
US Space Force Association
+1 210-365-2299
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Join the Space Force Association