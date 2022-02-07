Idaho Fish & Wildlife Foundation is accepting applications for its 2022 grants cycle through April 30

Idaho Fish & Wildlife Foundation is accepting applications for its 2022 grants cycle. The grants program provides funding on a competitive basis to nonprofit organizations and government agencies.

Grants up to $10,000 per project are available. In addition, in 2022, IFWF will award $5,000 to fund a special grant, with an emphasis on fish conservation and fish habitat restoration, in honor of the Lonesome Larry Project. Check out the official Lonesome Larry Project webpage to learn more.

To qualify for grants, projects generally address one or more of the following areas:

Habitat Conservation: Projects that aid in the protection, restoration or improvement of habitats.

Fish and Wildlife Management: Projects that apply management principles to protect or enhance fish and wildlife.

Conservation Education: Projects that help educate Idahoans of all ages about the state's wildlife resources.

Applications close on April 30. Recipients who qualify for funding will be notified and announced by Aug. 31 for projects to be completed by Dec. 31, 2023.

Application forms and guidelines are available on the Foundation's website.

For more information, contact Idaho Fish & Wildlife Foundation at (208) 334-2648 or email ifwf@idfg.idaho.gov.