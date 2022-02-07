Audit Advisory for Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Brown
Ripley Union Lewis Huntington Local School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Carroll
Brown Local School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Clermont
Village of Williamsburg
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Clinton
Community Improvement Corporation of Wilmington
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Coshocton
Coshocton City School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Coshocton Opportunity School
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Cuyahoga
Lincoln Park Academy
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Village of Walton Hills - Sagamore Hills Township Joint Economic Development District
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Franklin
Columbus Preparatory Academy
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
New Albany-Plain Local School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Gallia
Village of Vinton
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Greene
Fairborn City School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Hamilton
Riverside Academy
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Hancock
Vanlue Local School District
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Knox
City of Mount Vernon
FFR IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
East Knox Local School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Lake
Willoughby-Eastlake City School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Licking
Heath City School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Johnstown-Monroe Local School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Lorain
Wellington Township
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Lucas
Skyway Career Prep High School
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Mahoning
Austintown Local School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Marion
Metropolitan Educational Technology Association
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Medina
Chatham Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Miami
Newton Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Montgomery
Oakwood City School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Randall Residence New Community Authority
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Muskingum
Zanesville Community High School
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Pickaway
Westfall Local School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Portage
Streetsboro City School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Richland
The Richland School of Academic Arts
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Seneca
Old Fort Local School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Stark
Stark County Metropolitan Housing Authority
04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021
Stark State College
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Summit
Alternative Education Academy
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Tallmadge City School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Tuscarawas
Union Cemetery
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Wood
Home Care Network, Inc.
MED
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Perrysburg Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Bairdstown
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
A full copy of each report will be available online.
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.