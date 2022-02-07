For Immediate Release:

February 7, 2022

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Brown Ripley Union Lewis Huntington Local School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Carroll Brown Local School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Clermont Village of Williamsburg IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Clinton Community Improvement Corporation of Wilmington 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Coshocton Coshocton City School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Coshocton Opportunity School IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Cuyahoga Lincoln Park Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Village of Walton Hills - Sagamore Hills Township Joint Economic Development District 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Franklin Columbus Preparatory Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 New Albany-Plain Local School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Gallia Village of Vinton 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Greene Fairborn City School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Hamilton Riverside Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Hancock Vanlue Local School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Knox City of Mount Vernon FFR IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 East Knox Local School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Lake Willoughby-Eastlake City School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Licking Heath City School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Johnstown-Monroe Local School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Lorain Wellington Township 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Lucas Skyway Career Prep High School IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Mahoning Austintown Local School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Marion Metropolitan Educational Technology Association 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Medina Chatham Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Miami Newton Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Montgomery Oakwood City School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Randall Residence New Community Authority 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Muskingum Zanesville Community High School IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Pickaway Westfall Local School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Portage Streetsboro City School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Richland The Richland School of Academic Arts IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Seneca Old Fort Local School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Stark Stark County Metropolitan Housing Authority 04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021 Stark State College IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Summit Alternative Education Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Tallmadge City School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Tuscarawas Union Cemetery 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Wood Home Care Network, Inc. MED 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Perrysburg Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Bairdstown 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

A full copy of each report will be available online.

