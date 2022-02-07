Submit Release
News Search

There were 466 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,856 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, February 8, 2022

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

February 7, 2022                                                                   

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

 

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

Brown

Ripley Union Lewis Huntington Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Carroll

Brown Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Clermont

Village of Williamsburg

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Clinton

Community Improvement Corporation of Wilmington

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Coshocton

Coshocton City School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Coshocton Opportunity School

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Lincoln Park Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Village of Walton Hills - Sagamore Hills Township Joint Economic Development District

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Franklin

Columbus Preparatory Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

New Albany-Plain Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Gallia

Village of Vinton

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Greene

Fairborn City School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Hamilton

Riverside Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Hancock

Vanlue Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Knox

City of Mount Vernon

 FFR  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

East Knox Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Lake

Willoughby-Eastlake City School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Licking

Heath City School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Johnstown-Monroe Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Lorain

Wellington Township

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Lucas

Skyway Career Prep High School

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Mahoning

Austintown Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Marion

Metropolitan Educational Technology Association

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Medina

Chatham Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Miami

Newton Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Montgomery

Oakwood City School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Randall Residence New Community Authority

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Muskingum

Zanesville Community High School

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Pickaway

Westfall Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Portage

Streetsboro City School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Richland

The Richland School of Academic Arts

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Seneca

Old Fort Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Stark

Stark County Metropolitan Housing Authority

 

04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021

 

 

 

Stark State College

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Summit

Alternative Education Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Tallmadge City School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Tuscarawas

Union Cemetery

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wood

Home Care Network, Inc.

 MED

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Perrysburg Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Bairdstown

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.