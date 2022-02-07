Unique Event Helps Podcasters Stay On-trend With the Evolving Landscape of Audio and Podcasting
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Podcast Movement: The World's Largest Community of Podcasters is excited for the return of its annual conference, Evolutions, which will take place on March 23-26 at the JW Marriott hotel in Los Angeles. Evolutions will include the first-ever in-person presentation of The Infinite Dial® as well as over 100 sessions from 300 different speakers.
Podcast Movement events bring together and educate thousands of podcasters and podcast industry professionals to grow their shows, their community, and the podcast industry. Topics at Evolutions focus on the latest research, tools, technology, and cutting-edge information that podcasters and professionals need today to stay at the top of their game.
“Over 10,000 attendees from 35 different countries (and growing) have joined Podcast Movement’s events over the past nine years,” remarked Dan Franks, Co-founder and President of Podcast Movement. “We are excited to continue welcoming the podcast community to our events for years to come.”
Evolutions will feature over 100 educational and informative breakout sessions and panels spread across three distinct content tracks, enlightening and encouraging keynote talks, and some of podcasting's best networking events and parties. In addition, Evolutions will also feature a dynamic trade show, where exhibitors will be demonstrating the latest cutting-edge tools and technologies for podcasters.
For the first time ever Edison Research Infinite Dial will present the results of their listener survey data in person and they chose Evolutions as the venue for this unprecedented event. The Infinite Dial® is America’s longest-running survey of digital media consumer behavior in America, tracked annually since 1998. It has become the survey of record for a number of important media channels, including streaming audio, podcasting, and social media, and is relied upon by its audience of content producers, media companies, agencies, and the financial community
Evolutions will include speakers from companies leading the way in the podcast industry, such as Sony Music, Acast, Ad Results Media, Amazon Music, Apple, Chartable, iHeart Media, Los Angeles Times, Magellan AI, PRX, QCODE, Ramsey Network, Rooster Teeth, Spotify, The Young Turks, Triton Digital, and Vox Media. Conference attendees can pick from three different tracks: Creator, Professional Podcaster, and Industry Professional. Within these tracks, sessions will cover the latest trends and tools for podcasters and the podcast industry, including discussions about:
-The next generation of paid subscriptions and membership models for podcasters and their listeners
-How advertising technology is evolving for the better, and what the potential pitfalls are that surround this new tech
-The explosion of growth in international and non-English speaking podcasts
-How the historically wide-open podcast ecosystem is changing, and what that means for the podcast industry
The popularity of podcasts continues to soar. In 2021, it was estimated that there are 850,000 active podcasts, with over 48 million total episodes. This is a 20% growth over 2020 numbers. The same study reported that 50% of all homes are podcast fans—that's over 60 million homes—and the average weekly podcast listener spends 6 hours and 39 minutes listening each week.
“The podcast market is alive and well, and growing,” added Franks. “To support this vibrant and evolving market, we’ve created a unique event that features three dedicated tracks with carefully curated discussions covering the spectrum of podcasting. There truly is something for everyone!”
About Podcast Movement
Founded in 2014, Podcast Movement had one goal: create a vibrant event for podcasters, by podcasters. In the years since, not only does Podcast Movement host two of the premier annual conferences in the podcast industry, they have started local podcaster meet-ups across the nation and become the hub for podcasting news, resources, and thought leadership.
To learn more about Podcast Movement and Evolution, please visit their website.
