PennDOT Announces Virtual Plans Display for Route 2027 (Maple Drive) over I-70 at Speers Interchange-Bridge Replacement Project in Washington County

​Uniontown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to participate in a Virtual Plans Display for the Bridge Replacement Project located on Route 2027 (Maple Drive) over I-70 at Speers Interchange in Speers Borough, Washington County.

The proposed project consists of replacing the existing bridge on Route 2027 (Maple Drive) that spans I-70 at the Speers Interchange (Exit 39). During construction, a single-lane of traffic will be maintained on southbound Route 2027 (towards California). Additionally, northbound Route 2027 traffic (toward Charleroi) will be detoured using both I-70 and the Route 88 Charleroi (Exit 40) interchange. Other traffic control requirements will include the periodic nighttime closures of I-70 and one full weekend closure on Route 2027 and the eastbound I-70 on/off ramps to construct the approach to the new structure.

The virtual plans display includes project information, anticipated design and construction schedules, and a location map. The virtual plans display can be accessed on the PennDOT website beginning Monday, February 7 and will be available through Monday, February 21.

To access the webpage, visit www.PennDOT.gov/District12 click on the Public Meetings link under the District Links heading, pick the Washington County box, and then choose the “Speers Interchange Bridge Replacement Project” tile.

In accordance with Governor Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, feedback and questions should be directed to the PennDOT Project Manager Barry Lyons, at blyons@pa.gov or 724.439.7336. Media inquiries should be directed to Melissa Maczko, Acting Safety Press Officer at mmaczko@pa.gov or 724.439.7340.

The purpose of the plans display is to provide an update on the project, proposed traffic control and tentative schedule as it transitions into construction.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

