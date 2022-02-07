G-Cube and Lufthansa Technik Philippines (LTP) Win Gold at Brandon Hall Excellence Awards 2021
EINPresswire.com/ -- NOIDA, U.P, 28th January 2022: Celebrations at G-Cube got even bigger with another top win at the distinguished Brandon Hall Excellence in Technologies Awards 2021. G-Cube received Gold for “Best Advance in Learning Management Technology for Compliance Training” for leading Aviation industry client, Lufthansa Technik Philippines (LTP). Brandon Hall Excellence in Technologies Awards recognize the best solution providers offering technologies to Learning & Development, Talent Management, Human Resources, Sales functions, and Business Operations.
Intuitive, precise and custom-built, G-Cube’s Enterprise LMS is built to address the industry-specific challenges starting from training of dispersed and diverse workforce to complete compliance management, personalized learning, virtual training support and so much more. With 20+ years of experience, G-Cube has offered bespoke eLearning services and LMS solutions to numerous clients globally and multiple Brandon Hall Awards for its innovation.
For LTP, G-Cube’s LMS shifted the client’s paper/excel based compliance management process to an automated and efficient digital process which saved 85% manual effort and 90% time for the client. The implementation of LMS made the process 20 times more efficient with increase in authorization requests from 5-10 to 200 per day and certification expiry notification was automated with the use of the LMS, which helped in decreasing the chance of compliance outage for individual employees.
Jennifer Soriano, the L&D head at LTP shared her appreciation by saying ‘The implementation of LTP vCampus became a pathway to keep members of the organization informed and constantly be of service to all our valued customers. It keeps our employees agile with the ever-changing industry needs. As a response to the “new normal”, the establishment of LTP vCampus offers connectivity to all stakeholders. Learning necessary information all at once has never been so easy since we do not have to worry about availability and accessibility. While the launch of Integrated Authorization Management (iAM) a fully customized process within LTP vCampus provided the mobility to apply and process authorization at all levels. This has been made possible with great partnership with G-Cube and their dedication to build our system which brought a creative approach to bringing our new exhibit to life online.’
The Brandon Hall Awards winners are listed here.
About G-Cube:
G-Cube is a leading CMMi Level 3 eLearning products and services company – with a global delivery and support footprint. It is one of the fastest growing organizations in Asia Pacific, offering complete learning technology solutions under one roof. G-Cube has the right mix of experience and expertise to provide tailor-made and company-specific solutions.
About the Brandon Hall Awards: Brandon Hall is a preeminent research and analyst firm, with more than 10,000 clients globally and more than 20 years of delivering research-based solutions that empower excellence in organizations. They have world-class research, data and expertise in Learning & Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, and Workforce Management. Brandon Hall Awards are an annual awards program for recognizing innovation in various fields of business.
