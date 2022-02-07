3LF ENTERTAINMENT LAUNCHES NEW TV SERIES, WOMEN ON THE MOVE
3LF Entertainment is excited to present Women On The Move, its quarterly one-hour television series celebrating the achievements of women. This show will uplift and highlight a diverse group of women across a variety of industries including business, philanthropy, sports, technology, and entertainment. 3LF Entertainment is focused on assisting and elevating those dreamers by inspiring and motivating women of all races to make their own mark in this world.
Women On The Move is currently being shown in over 75% of the total US television households (mostly ABC and CW network affiliates). It has achieved the highest Nielsen ratings in its time slots in several markets which include Atlanta, Detroit, and New York. The show was renewed for a fifth season in 2022..
“The question isn’t who is going to let me in, it’s who is going to stop me,” writer Ayn Rand said.
Currently, Women On The Move is the only show on any major network that focuses solely on biographies of women across a broad spectrum of industries.
"When we started the series five years ago, very few people believed that a docu-series on network television featuring women that were not celebrated would work... five years later here we are. We didn't set out to do what was popular, we did what was right and the world caught up”, said Darryl Pitts, Director/Producer.
Women On The Move is a show that continues to bring inspiration and motivation. It serves as a constant reminder to every generation to simply dream big.
