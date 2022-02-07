Preference For HD Content Pushes Television Station Market Growth

Television Station Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Television Station Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing demand for high-definition content and advertisement is the key factor driving the growth of the global television station market. Demand for high-quality OTT-TVs such as HBO Go and others is growing as customers choose high-quality videos and content. Besides this, one of the television station market insights is that businesses concentrate on raising sales by ads as television is the most influential outlet for targeting a wider audience and future clients. According to the latest figures from the Regular Media Survey, television advertisement sales rose by 7.1%. One of the innovative firms, iSpot, is placing a TV banner in another domain: the potential to target and monitor advertiser-defined audience segments across the TV ecosystem as a whole. Therefore, the Increasing demand for high-definition content and advertisement is expected to drive the growth of the TV station market.

The global television station market size is expected to grow from $113.55 billion in 2021 to $122.39 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $157.57 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Major players covered in the global television station Market are A&E Television Networks, AT & T, Inc., British Broadcasting Corporation, CBS Interactive, Comcast Corporation, Channel Four Television Corporation, CenturyLink, Inc., 21st Century Fox, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, and RTL Group.

The emergence of newer technologies is a key trend in the television station market. ATSC 3.0 is the latest edition of the Advanced Television Systems Committee Guidelines, which specifies precisely how TV signals are transmitted and interpreted. ATSC 3.0's key benefit is picture quality, including high dynamic range (HDR), wide color gamut (WCG), and high frame rate (HFR) is changing the television station market outlook. In addition to the image and audio enhancements, ATSC 3.0 also helps you to watch video transmitted on handheld devices such as phones and tablets as well as in cars. Samsung revealed it would support ATSC 3.0 in 13 of its 8 K TVs in 2020, while LG will follow the standard in six of its OLED sets. In 2020, a company called BitRouter has developed an ATSC 3.0 set-top box that can connect to TVs via HDMI.

TBRC’s global television station market report is segmented by broadcaster type into public, commercial, by platform into digital terrestrial broadcast, satellite broadcast, cable television broadcasting services, internet protocol television (IPTV), over-the-top television (OTT), by revenue model into subscription, pay-per-view, on demand, advertisement.

Western Europe was the largest region in the content streaming market in 2021. Eastern Europe is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Television Station Global Market Report 2022 – By Broadcaster Type (Public, Commercial), By Platform (Digital Terrestrial Broadcast, Satellite Broadcast, Cable Television Broadcasting Services, Internet Protocol Television (IPTV), Over-the-top Television (OTT)), By Revenue Model (Subscription, Pay-per View, On Demand, Advertisement)

